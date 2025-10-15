Leah now empowers enterprises to build, orchestrate, and scale intelligent agents across every function unlocking the era of connected, self-learning enterprise systems

ContractPodAi, the global leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the launch of Leah AgenticOS, marking the evolution of its flagship platform into a full-scale Agentic Operating System for the enterprise. Leah now provides enterprises a single, unified infrastructure that enables organizations to build, orchestrate, and deploy intelligent agents across functions such as legal, procurement, finance, HR, and IT. It connects data, workflows, and decision systems into one intelligent fabric to streamline operations, strengthen oversight, and accelerate business outcomes.

"Leah AgenticOS is designed to fundamentally rewire how enterprises operate," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of ContractPodAi. "Unlike conventional AI platforms that automate tasks in silos, Leah establishes an agentic network a dynamic system of AI agents that reason, collaborate, and act across the enterprise. It puts ownership, governance, and innovation directly in the hands of the customer. Leah isn't just an evolution of legal AI; it's the operating system for enterprise intelligence."

"There are value shifts happening across industries that are reshaping the very foundations of enterprise strategy," said Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Client and Alliance Officer at PwC. "Agentic AI is central to this transformation. It allows enterprises to move beyond incremental change, create entirely new business models, and unlock new forms of value that position them for the future. Those that embrace this shift will be the ones setting the pace of competition in the years ahead."

"At Integreon, we work with many of the world's leading enterprises and see the challenges they face in scaling AI," said Subroto Mukerji, CEO at Integreon. "Integrating Leah AgenticOS into our delivery ecosystem enables us to apply agentic AI in powerful new ways enhancing responsiveness, accelerating decision-making, and strengthening governance. ContractPodAi has been a trusted partner in helping clients innovate responsibly, and this launch reinforces why they are at the forefront of transformation."

Building on Leah CLM and Leah Legal, the AgenticOS provides the foundation for enterprises to expand at their own pace, whether deploying a single AI agent to orchestrating thousands. Its modular architecture, cloud-agnostic design, and robust governance framework make it suited for organizations across all industries, including those operating in highly regulated and global environments.

With Leah AgenticOS, ContractPodAi positions itself not just as a legal AI pioneer, but as the enabler of connected, intelligent, and self-governing enterprises; a shift from traditional SaaS to a new class of AI infrastructure that powers long-term resilience and innovation.

Leah AgenticOS is available immediately. Learn more about Leah AgenticOS.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi is a global leader in Agentic AI and the pioneer behind the Leah AgenticOS that enables enterprises to build, orchestrate, and govern intelligent agents across legal, procurement, finance, and beyond. Evolving from its award-winning Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Leah Legal solutions, the company has reimagined how enterprises manage contracts, data, and decisions, transforming automation into true agentic orchestration.

By combining secure, enterprise-grade AI with a flexible, cloud-agnostic architecture, ContractPodAi empowers customers to own their agentic ecosystems, connect workflows across functions, and drive measurable ROI and resilience at scale. Recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner for four consecutive years and a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Corporate Legal CLM Software. Headquartered in London with offices across New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, and Pune, helping enterprises worldwide build the intelligent infrastructure of the future.

