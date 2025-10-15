New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Embraer celebrates 25th listing anniversary

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
WKN: A1C2PZ | ISIN: US29082A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: EMY
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 11:01
52,00 Euro
-0,38 % -0,20
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Embraer celebrates 25th listing anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 15th

  • Stocks are up Wednesday morning as investors digest the latest quarterly earnings and monitor trade developments between the U.S. and China. NYSE-listed Bank of America and Morgan Stanley released their earnings earlier this morning.
  • President Trump threatened to terminate business with China having to do with cooking oil, after China said it will refuse to buy U.S. soybeans. Traders will continue to monitor the latest developments out of Washington.
  • Health tech company Oura revealed that it raised more than $900 million in a series E funding round, elevating its valuation to $11 billion.

Opening Bell
HPE (NYSE: HPE) prepares to share its long-term strategy to accelerate shareholder value

Closing Bell
Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) celebrates its 2025 investor day

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797057/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_15.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--embraer-celebrates-25th-listing-anniversary-302584888.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
