New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Embraer celebrates 25th listing anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 15th

Stocks are up Wednesday morning as investors digest the latest quarterly earnings and monitor trade developments between the U.S. and China. NYSE-listed Bank of America and Morgan Stanley released their earnings earlier this morning.

President Trump threatened to terminate business with China having to do with cooking oil, after China said it will refuse to buy U.S. soybeans. Traders will continue to monitor the latest developments out of Washington.

Health tech company Oura revealed that it raised more than $900 million in a series E funding round, elevating its valuation to $11 billion.

Opening Bell

HPE (NYSE: HPE) prepares to share its long-term strategy to accelerate shareholder value

Closing Bell

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) celebrates its 2025 investor day

