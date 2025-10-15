Compass Mining Energizes 20 MW at New Site in Texas

Through the new Texas site, Compass Mining expands access to enterprise-grade Bitcoin mining infrastructure across North America

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announced the full energization of a new 20-megawatt (MW) partner site in Texas. The deployment underscores Compass Mining's position as a leader in operations-as-a-service, building stronger expertise in complex implementations and grid dynamics, which is increasingly important for its enterprise and institutional clients.

"The mining machines and data center infrastructure are only half of the story. To run a successful Bitcoin mining operation, it's essential to have operational excellence and strategic management," said Karoon Mackenchery, Senior Director of Mining Services at Compass Mining. "With four power markets under our belt, we bring the expertise to deliver more control, competitive rates, and reliable uptime for retail and institutional miners alike. From construction to day-to-day operations, Compass Mining is setting the standard for turnkey mining infrastructure."

The new site is part of ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.), one of the most dynamic and competitive energy environments in the world. With a significant presence in ERCOT, Compass Mining also operates in the PJM Interconnection (PJM), the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) power markets, making it one of the few hosting providers operating efficiently across so many regions.

Compass Mining recently announced expansions in Minnesota , Iowa , Texas , and a new off-grid site in Wyoming . As Bitcoin's global hashrate surpassed 1 ZH/s, Compass Mining now manages over 160 MW in total capacity and continues to grow alongside the network while providing individual miners and institutional clients with transparency and optionality.

