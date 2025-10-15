Anzeige
15.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
Compass Mining Energizes 20 MW at New Site in Texas

Through the new Texas site, Compass Mining expands access to enterprise-grade Bitcoin mining infrastructure across North America

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announced the full energization of a new 20-megawatt (MW) partner site in Texas. The deployment underscores Compass Mining's position as a leader in operations-as-a-service, building stronger expertise in complex implementations and grid dynamics, which is increasingly important for its enterprise and institutional clients.

Compass Mining (PRNewsfoto/Compass Mining)

"The mining machines and data center infrastructure are only half of the story. To run a successful Bitcoin mining operation, it's essential to have operational excellence and strategic management," said Karoon Mackenchery, Senior Director of Mining Services at Compass Mining. "With four power markets under our belt, we bring the expertise to deliver more control, competitive rates, and reliable uptime for retail and institutional miners alike. From construction to day-to-day operations, Compass Mining is setting the standard for turnkey mining infrastructure."

The new site is part of ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.), one of the most dynamic and competitive energy environments in the world. With a significant presence in ERCOT, Compass Mining also operates in the PJM Interconnection (PJM), the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) power markets, making it one of the few hosting providers operating efficiently across so many regions.

Compass Mining recently announced expansions in Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, and a new off-grid site in Wyoming. As Bitcoin's global hashrate surpassed 1 ZH/s, Compass Mining now manages over 160 MW in total capacity and continues to grow alongside the network while providing individual miners and institutional clients with transparency and optionality.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a Bitcoin mining infrastructure and operations-as-a-service company. The Compass Mining platform enables individuals, institutions, and facility owners to purchase ASIC hardware, host machines at top-tier data centers, and access professional site-management, logistics, and repair services. With more than 160 MW under management and a global network of facilities, Compass Mining provides end-to-end solutions - from procurement and deployment to uptime optimization and operational oversight. The company is committed to transparency, reliability, and making Bitcoin mining more accessible.

To learn more or start mining with Compass Mining, visit compassmining.io

Media Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
compass@blocksbridge.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-mining-energizes-20-mw-at-new-site-in-texas-302584717.html

