Expedia Group: UNPACK '26: EXPEDIA, HOTELS.COM, AND VRBO REVEAL HOW TRAVELLERS WILL EXPLORE THE WORLD IN 2026

Expedia's first-ever Smart Travel Health Check tackles tourism's biggest challenge: overcrowding

From sports you've never heard of to book club retreats, salvaged hotels to farm stays, 2026 trends flip the script on traditional getaways

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia Group released Unpack '26: The Trends in Travel. The annual global report highlights shifts in traveller behaviour and the destinations set to dominate itineraries in 2026.

From Destinations of the Year to salvaged hotels and reading retreats, to Sumo Wrestling and farm stays, the seven trends in Unpack '26 offer a look at the future of travel. Each trend is backed by first-party data and insights from 24,000 global travellers.*

Expedia - Destinations of the Year: Expedia's 2026 Destinations of the Year list - powered by real-time data from millions of daily visitors to the Expedia site and app - highlights where global interest is rising fast, even in destinations that haven't yet gone viral.

Six of these hotspots also meet the criteria for Expedia's new Smart Travel Health Check - a first-in-travel framework from Expedia, inspired by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The Smart Travel Health Check recognises destinations that offer meaningful travel experiences and proactively manage tourism in a sustainable way, helping to ease the strain on the world's most overvisited cities.

Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, said: "Some of my most unforgettable travel moments come from immersing myself in local cultures, supporting local economies, and exploring less-travelled destinations. With 1 billion average monthly travel searches, Expedia Group isn't just a travel marketplace - we're a catalyst for positive change. We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel: one that's smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go."

"Expedia responded to WTTC's Call to Action on Destination Stewardship with the launch of the Smart Travel Health Check. This innovative initiative reflects the urgent need to embrace responsible growth models that safeguard communities, protect cultural and natural heritage, and ensure the long-term resilience of destinations," added Christopher Imbsen, Vice President Policy at WTTC. "By applying WTTC's framework, Expedia is celebrating destinations that work collaboratively to empower residents, strengthen stewardship, and deliver richer, more meaningful travel experiences."

2026's Destinations of the Year - Beyond the Crowds* Destination % Search

Increase Destination % Search

Increase Big Sky, Montana, U.S. ?? +92 % Fort Walton Beach, Florida, U.S. +45 % Okinawa, Japan ?? +71 % Ucluelet, Canada ?? +44 % Sardinia, Italy +63 % Cotswolds, U.K. ?? +39 % Phu Quoc, Vietnam +53 % San Miguel de Allende, Mexico +30 % Savoie, France ?? +51 % Hobart, Australia ?? +25 %

Explore each Destination of the Year here .

Expedia - Fan Voyage : 2026 is a huge year for international sports, but there's a new wave of fanaticism all about immersive, local experiences. Expedia's Fan Voyage trend reveals a surge in uniquely regional sporting experiences, with 47% of Brits saying they're likely to attend one while on a trip.

From sumo wrestling in Japan to Muay Thai in Thailand, travellers - particularly Gen Z and Millennial travellers (68%) - are seeking front-row seats to learn about timeless traditions. Fan Voyage shows it's not just about the game - it's about community, culture, and feeling like a local.

2026's Hottest Fan Voyage Tickets* Sport Location Sport Location Sumo Wrestling Japan Banana Ball U.S. Muay Thai Thailand Capoeira Brazil Curling Canada Lucha Libre Mexico Baseball South Korea Hurling Ireland Australian Rules Football Australia Caber Tossing Scotland, U.K.

Check out how to get seats to Fan Voyage events here.

Hotels.com - Salvaged Stays: Next year, travellers are putting the "rest" in restoration by checking into hotels that combine historical architecture with modern amenities. Hotels.com's 2026 Hotels of the Year list spotlights a surge in demand for upcycled retreats such as former schoolhouses, train stations, and banks that offer guests a comfortable stay filled with unique character and cultural relevance.

2026's Hotels of the Year - Salvaged Stays* Property Location % Increase Former Use Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu Kyoto, Japan +194 % School Bodmin Jail Hotel Cornwall, U.K. +110 % Prison Sandi Hotel Rio de Janeiro, Brazil +72 % Mint & School Fontevraud L'Ermitage Anjou, France +71 % Abbey Union Station Nashville Yards Nashville, U.S. +57 % Train station The Old Clare Hotel Sydney, Australia +45 % Brewery & Pub Hotel Place d'Armes Montreal, Canada +36 % Bank & Federal

building Nine Orchard Hotel New York City, U.S. +23 % Bank Bank Hotel Stockholm, Sweden +13 % Bank Canfranc Estacion, Royal

Hideaway Canfranc, Spain +9 % Train station

See more Salvaged Stays inspiration here .

Hotels.com - Hotel Hop: More than half of British millennial travellers (59%) are making every trip count by booking multiple hotels within a single destination. This emerging trend - dubbed Hotel Hop - is driven by travellers' desire to:

Explore different neighbourhoods (58%)

Keep the trip varied and exciting (52%)

City breaks, island escapes, and event-driven travel such as concerts and festivals are key motivators. The Hotel Hop trend is especially popular among Gen Z and Millennial travellers, with one in four seeing "bleisure" trips as the perfect opportunity to hop from one stay to the next.

Hot Trips for Hotel Hoppers

Tokyo, Japan: Hop from Cyashitsu Ryokan Asakusa to Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya.

Phuket, Thailand: Hop from Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort to Metadee Concept Hotel.

London, U.K.: Hop from Broadwick Soho to The Petersham.

Paris, France: Hop from Hotel Regina Louvre to La Planque Hôtel.

Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.: Hop from Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina to Wayfinder Waikiki.

Read about the top Hotel Hop combinations here.

Vrbo - Readaways : Trips in 2026 are getting "lit" - literally. Vrbo reveals 91% of travellers are seeking getaways focused on reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones. As BookTok continues to dominate social media, interest in literary-themed travels is surging with Pinterest searches for "book club retreat ideas" up 265%, and Vrbo's reading-related terms in guest reviews nearly tripling.*

Recommended Rentals for Readaways:

The Book House No. 43 - Columbus, Ohio, U.S.

Family-Friendly Cottage - Gnarrenburg, Lower Saxony, Germany

Novel Retreat - Austin, Texas, U.S.

Lyra - Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, Australia

The Literary House - Sorrento, Italy

See more inspiration on the best Readaways here.

Vrbo - Farm Charm : The slow travel movement is gaining ground, with 84% of travellers expressing interest in staying on or near a farm. Mentions of farm-related experiences in Vrbo guest reviews have also surged 300% year-over-year,* signalling how travellers are searching for starlit skies over busy city lights in 2026.

Farm Charm is about unplugging and reconnecting with nature. Top activities for travellers include:

Hiking trails (73%)

Animal interactions such as collecting eggs, feeding animals, or birdwatching (62%)

Gardening or harvesting produce (42%).

Top Farm Charm Finds:

Cider Hill Haven - New Haven, Vermont, U.S.

The Haven at Hills Point Farm - Cambridge, Maryland, U.S.

Lakefront Farm House in Niagara - Lincoln, Ontario, Canada

Moorhall Farm - Worcester, England, U.K.

Barakee Homestead - Rosevale, Queensland, Australia

Explore more properties with Farm Charm here.

The 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast: Set-Jetting is back - and bigger than ever. First spotlighted by Expedia in 2022, this trend of travelling to destinations inspired by TV shows and movies is now projected to become a potential $8 billion industry in the U.S. alone.* Interest is accelerating:

53% of travellers say their desire to take a set-jetting trip has increased in the past year.

81% of Gen Z and Millennial travellers now plan getaways based on what they've seen on screen.

With The White Lotus's next location in France still to be officially confirmed, the 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast reveals the next wave of cinematic escapes - from the U.K.'s rolling hills of Yorkshire to the epic coastlines of Croatia. Set-Jetting is turning binge-worthy moments into bucket-list adventures.

The 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast Location Film/Series Inspiration Yorkshire, U.K. Wuthering Heights and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Tuscany, Italy Jay Kelly Samoa, Polynesia Moana (Live Action) Dalmatian Coast, Croatia People We Meet on Vacation Peloponnese, Greece The Odyssey Los Angeles, U.S. Nobody Wants This Wellington, New Zealand Avatar: Fire & Ash Palawan, Philippines The Last Resort

Read more about Set-Jetting here.

Notes to Editor:

Learn more about the travel trends in Unpack '26. Visit www.expedia.co.uk/newsroom for Unpack '26 assets and more news from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

Third-Party Methodology

Third-party research was conducted by market research partner OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society's Code of Conduct. The Study was conducted online among 24,000 adult respondents across 18 countries, who are planning domestic or international travel in the next three years. Gen Z respondents are defined as those aged 18 to 24, while the combined Gen Z and Millennial group includes all respondents aged 18 to 44.

Expedia - 2026 Destinations of the Year: Beyond the Crowds

Destinations of the Year list based on increases in flight + accommodation searches on Expedia for travel on January 1-December 31, 2024 vs. January 1-December 31, 2025.

?? denotes destinations that meet the Smart Travel Health Check framework, aligned with World Travel + Tourism Council (WTTC) principles. The Smart Travel Health Check helps travellers identify destinations that offer rich cultural and natural experiences without the overcrowding seen in many of the world's most popular cities.

Expedia - Fan Voyage

Top unique sporting activities based on global consumer survey data.

Hotels.com - 2026 Hotels of the Year: Salvaged Stays

Hotels of the Year data based on year-over-year increases in global hotel searches on Hotels.com: January 1-December 31, 2024 vs. January 1-December 31, 2025.

Hotels.com - Hotel Hop

Hotel Hop data supported by increase in attach (hotel + hotel) demand on Hotels.com globally from January 2024-December 2024.

Vrbo - Readaways

Pinterest data based on Pinterest 2025 Summer Trend Report.

Top Readaways on Vrbo based on global guest reviews with reading-related terms such as "reading retreat" or "library."

Vrbo - Farm Charm

Vrbo guest review increase based on global data from May 2023 to Apr 2024 vs. May 2024-Apr 2025.

Top Farm Charm finds on Vrbo based on global guest reviews with farm-related terms such as "farm" or "homestead."

2026 Set-Jetting Forecast

Set-Jetting projection based on consumer survey data showing 13% of US travellers have booked a trip after seeing a location featuring on-screen. Of these, 25% noted they spent between $1,000 and $2,000 on the trip. If applied to the U.S. adult population (~260m), the potential projected impact on the travel industry is $8.45bn.

About Unpack '26

Q: What is Unpack '26?

A: Unpack '26 is the annual global travel insights report from Expedia Group, building on years of trend forecasting and traveller behaviour analysis. It draws on first-party data from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, along with insights from 24,000 travellers across 18 countries, making it one of the most comprehensive travel trend reports in the industry.

Q: What makes Unpack '26 a credible source for travel trends?

A: The report combines real-time platform data from millions of users with third-party research conducted by OnePoll, following the Market Research Society's Code of Conduct. Its findings are backed by behavioural insights, booking patterns, and cultural signals, making it a trusted resource for media, industry leaders, and travellers alike.

Q: What is the Smart Travel Health Check and how is it used in Unpack '26?

A: Expedia's Smart Travel Health Check assesses destinations based on the World Travel and Tourism Council's (WTTC) six principles for sustainable tourism management. Destinations that meet these criteria are better equipped to manage tourism sustainably, protect local environments, and support communities. Destinations without a ?? may not yet meet or have measurable data for all six principles; however, they still offer rich travel experiences. Their inclusion reflects Expedia's commitment to showcasing a diverse range of

destinations while encouraging progress toward sustainable tourism.

Q: How are destinations evaluated for the Smart Travel Health Check?

A: The Smart Travel Health Check indicates that a destination has been assessed against six key principles to ensure responsible and resilient tourism. These include having stewardship bodies with legitimacy and funding, a shared vision with local communities, data-driven planning, smart monitoring systems, transparent reinvestment of tourism revenue, and meaningful empowerment of residents. Destinations that meet these criteria are better equipped to manage tourism sustainably, protect local environments, and support communities. To read more about WTTC's research, follow this link.

Q: What are the key travel trends identified in Unpack '26?

A: The report spotlights several major trends shaping travel in 2026:

Set-Jetting: Screen-inspired travel

Screen-inspired travel Hotel Hop: Multi-stay trips within one destination

Multi-stay trips within one destination Farm Charm: Nature-based, slow travel

Nature-based, slow travel Readaways: Literary-themed retreats

Literary-themed retreats Fan Voyage: Sport-driven cultural experiences

Sport-driven cultural experiences Salvaged Stays: Upcycled, heritage-rich accommodations

Q: Where can I access the full Unpack '26 report and assets?

A: Visit https://www.expedia.co.uk/newsroom/ for the full Unpack '26 report, downloadable assets, and brand-specific insights from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.

Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands are Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. Its B2B arm, Private Label Solutions, delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travelers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

