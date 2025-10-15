WaHa Inc. proudly joins the global scientific community in celebrating Professor Omar M. Yaghi-co-founder of WaHa and the James and Neeltje Tretter Chair Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley-who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Academy recognized Professor Yaghi for his foundational contributions to reticular chemistry, particularly his invention of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and covalent organic frameworks (COFs). These materials have revolutionized the design of porous structures and enabled transformative advances in clean energy technologies, atmospheric water harvesting, carbon capture and sequestration, and hydrogen and methane storage.

Over the past three decades, Professor Yaghi has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed papers-cited over 205,000 times-establishing him as one of the most influential chemists of his generation.

In 2018, Professor Yaghi co-founded WaHa Inc., a climate-technology company translating MOF science into practical systems for atmospheric water generation and low-energy dehumidification. His research and vision continue to shape the company's scientific foundation and global mission.

"We are deeply proud of Professor Yaghi's achievement," said Mike Phillips, Chairman of WaHa. "His pioneering discoveries continue to inspire scientists and entrepreneurs alike, and this Nobel Prize underscores the global impact of his life's work."

"As one of his former PhD students, I am filled with immense pride," added Eugene Kapustin, WaHa's Chief Technology Officer. "Omar's creativity and generosity as a mentor and scientist changed the course of my life and so many others."

This recognition reflects Professor Yaghi's contributions to basic science through decades of academic research. WaHa is honored to have been founded on principles inspired by that same pursuit of knowledge. His Nobel Prize is independent of any commercial enterprise and speaks to the universal importance of fundamental scientific inquiry.

WaHa Inc. is a climate-technology company focused on delivering sustainable water and air drying solutions. Building on the Nobel-recognized foundations of reticular chemistry, WaHa's patented WaHa Vaporator® platform provides a solid-desiccant system for water harvesting and dehumidification. The company's pilot systems have demonstrated reliable performance in extreme climates-from the Arabian Gulf to North America-producing clean water even at 10 percent relative humidity.

