55 North Mining Inc: 55 North Mining Announces Upcoming 2026 Drill Program - Winter Drilling May Commence in Late 2025 Pending Weather Conditions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its planned 2026 drill program, which may begin as early as late 2025 if conditions allow for safe and efficient winter drilling.

The upcoming program will focus on step-out drilling to the south of the Company's existing zones. The Company plans initially to drill 8 fences of two holes approximately every 120 metres, expanding the footprint of known mineralization and testing for potential extensions along strike.

Drilling is expected to proceed at a rate of six to eight holes per month with winter operations concluding by late March 2026. The Company estimates all-in drilling costs of approximately $250 per metre, inclusive of mobilization, supervision, assays, and logistics.

"Our goal with this program is to systematically test new ground immediately south of our current zones to enhance our understanding of the mineralized system and guide future development," said Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining. "If winter conditions arrive early, we're prepared to begin drilling before year-end to maximize efficiency and momentum into 2026."

The Company will provide additional details on specific targets, contractors, and timing as the program approaches.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

