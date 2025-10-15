Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 15:14 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

55 North Mining Inc: 55 North Mining Announces Upcoming 2026 Drill Program - Winter Drilling May Commence in Late 2025 Pending Weather Conditions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its planned 2026 drill program, which may begin as early as late 2025 if conditions allow for safe and efficient winter drilling.

The upcoming program will focus on step-out drilling to the south of the Company's existing zones. The Company plans initially to drill 8 fences of two holes approximately every 120 metres, expanding the footprint of known mineralization and testing for potential extensions along strike.

Drilling is expected to proceed at a rate of six to eight holes per month with winter operations concluding by late March 2026. The Company estimates all-in drilling costs of approximately $250 per metre, inclusive of mobilization, supervision, assays, and logistics.

"Our goal with this program is to systematically test new ground immediately south of our current zones to enhance our understanding of the mineralized system and guide future development," said Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining. "If winter conditions arrive early, we're prepared to begin drilling before year-end to maximize efficiency and momentum into 2026."

The Company will provide additional details on specific targets, contractors, and timing as the program approaches.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-3530
cvl@tydewell.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/55-north-mining-announces-upcoming-2026-drill-program-winter-drilling-may-commenc-1087121

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
