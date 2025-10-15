For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 16 October 2025.

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

CECONOMY AG CEC DE0007257503 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

CECONOMY AG ON Z.VERK. CECV DE000A40ZVV0 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

MEDIOS AG ILM1 DE000A1MMCC8 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.





