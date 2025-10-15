Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 15:26 Uhr
Ring Ring, It's Your Dog's Rear End: Vetnique Set Up A "Butt Dial Helpline" for Canine Anal Gland Questions

New helpline offers easy-to-understand, educational answers that finally get to the bottom of your dog's scooting

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Vetnique, the vet-founded pet health company behind Glandex®, the #1 vet-recommended brand for anal gland health*, is answering the call on a topic most pet parents are just too embarrassed to Google - anal glands. The company today launched the Butt Dial Helpline, a first-of-its-kind resource dedicated to helping pet parents boot the scoot, eliminate that "fishy" funk, and keep their dogs happy and healthy.

The helpline (1-855-4SCOOTS) features vet-approved voice messages that address real concerns with both humor and expertise. Callers will receive veterinarian-backed responses to some of the most common questions about their pet's digestion and anal gland health, alongside practical guidance for recognizing symptoms and selecting solutions. Callers can also secure a 30% discount off their first purchase of Glandex® Advanced Vet Strength Anal Gland Health supplements.

The helpline coincides with the launch of Glandex® Advanced Vet Strength Anal Gland Health Powder, Vetnique's newest solution for supporting healthy anal gland function with added fiber, three times the probiotic strains, and 67% more digestive enzymes. The enhanced formula builds on the success of the original, best-selling Glandex supplement trusted by over 100,000 veterinarians and thousands of pet parents worldwide. With the launch of the new powder, Vetnique is giving pet parents greater choice in how they support their dog's anal gland health. The powder's exceptional palatability and easy-to-mix format make it a convenient choice for daily use, turning routine care into a simple part of the pet's diet.

"During my years as a veterinarian, I saw countless dogs struggling with discomfort caused by anal gland issues - problems that could often have been prevented with early care," said Dr. James Bascharon, DVM, Founder and CEO of Vetnique and creator of Glandex. "Glandex was designed to give pet parents a veterinarian-backed way to proactively support anal gland health. Now, with our Advanced Vet Strength version, pets with persistent or more severe anal gland problems get extra support to help promote long-term gland health, giving both dogs and their owners greater peace of mind."

The Butt Dial Helpline represents Vetnique's commitment to helping pets thrive for life by addressing the everyday issues that matter most - even the ones that pet parents would rather not discuss at dinner parties.

To call the Butt Dial Helpline, dial 1-855-4SCOOTS. For more information about Glandex® Advanced Vet Strength Anal Gland Health Powder, soft chews, and other Vetnique products, visit Vetnique.com.

*Based on a 2024 ProVoice Survey of 288 vets excluding probiotics or prescription products.

About Vetnique

Vetnique is a one-of-a-kind, global pet wellness company committed to helping your one-of-a-kind pets thrive with vet-recommended health care solutions. Founded by a veterinarian, supported by a team of passionate pet lovers, and recommended by over 100,000 veterinarians worldwide, Vetnique has evolved into one of the fastest growing, omnichannel pet brands in North America. Vetnique combines scientifically backed research with over a decade of experience to ensure every product is designed to meet the unique needs of pets. Uniquely Vet Founded, Vet Formulated, and Vet Recommended. Learn more about Vetnique at Vetnique.com.

SOURCE: Vetnique



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ring-ring-its-your-dogs-rear-end-vetnique-set-up-a-%22butt-dial-helpline-1087106

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
