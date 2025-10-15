KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Bhd ("Spritzer"), Malaysia's leading natural mineral water brand, is inviting all Malaysians to discover the secret to your best you through silica-rich hydration. Its latest SILIQA campaign shines a spotlight on how silicon dioxide, also known as Silica the unsung hero that is naturally present in Spritzer Natural Mineral Water boosts collagen production for better skin, joint and overall wellness.Spritzer's SILIQA campaign also encourages consumers to transform everyday hydration habits into a conscious act of self-care and improvement by shifting from hydrating on autopilot to making mindful choices about the water they drink every day.Shiao Chan, Spritzer's Head of Marketing said, "At Spritzer, we believe that what you drink significantly shapes how you feel and look, inside and out. Currently, most consumers instinctively reach for familiar or conveniently displayed water brands without considering their functional benefits. SILIQA seeks to reframe this thinking, especially how hydration, a simple and basic part of our everyday lives, is one of most powerful and important steps to overall wellness and becoming Your Best You. Backed and verified by scientific and medical professionals, Spritzer's water contains safe and beneficial amounts of silica that can naturally be absorbed and used to your benefit as the key to unlocking radiance, vigour, and resilience."Experience SILIQA for yourselfThe SILIQA campaign highlights the vital link between silica and collagen through a new brand film titled "Discover the Secret to Your Best You", starring Spritzer brand ambassador Anna Jobling. The video showcases the natural benefits of silica-rich hydration - enhanced skin elasticity and glow, smoother movement and flexibility, and stronger vitality. Watch the video now on Spritzer's official YouTube and Instagram pages.To bring the SILIQA experience closer to consumers, Spritzer's integrated, national campaign will feature the new brand film across TV, digital out-of-home (DOOH) locations, and major online platforms. The campaign will also be supported by nationwide consumer touchpoints via an interactive SILIQA LED Glass Truck roadshow from 28 October to 10 December 2025. The same truck will be at Lot 10 Premier Terrace, Kuala Lumpur from 31 October to 2 November 2025, and will travel across Klang Valley, Penang, Johor, and Melaka for the rest of the roadshow. The full schedule and locations available on the campaign microsite.Likewise, the roadshow is designed to reinforce silica's role in supporting skin, joint, and overall body health, the interactive roadshow features an immersive ball pit experience and a fun board game for all ages. Visitors can also share their experiences on social media to stand a chance to win exclusive prizes.Spritzer fans can look forward to the limited-edition collection of four (4) SILIQA Squad Plushies. Each of these collectibles represent one of silica's natural benefits: skin glow, joint flexibility, bone strength, and healthy hair. By purchasing a minimum of RM15 worth of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water products from 24 October to 21 December 2025, fans can redeem the plushies at selected pickleball courts across the Klang Valley (while stocks last).With SILIQA, Spritzer reaffirms its position as a pioneer and consumers' choice in the Malaysian bottled water industry championing hydration that goes beyond refreshment to deliver science-backed beauty and wellness benefits.For more details regarding the SILIQA campaign and Spritzer's products, visit the official website at www.spritzer.com.myAbout SpritzerSpritzer, Malaysia's No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.Spritzer nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.For media inquiries please contact:Farah ShahrulSenior Executive, Narro CommunicationsE: farah@narrocomms.comWinnie ChinHead of Public Relations, Spritzer BhdE: winniecgl@spritzer.com.mySource: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.