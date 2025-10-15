France's proposed 2026 budget would double the flat-rate grid tax for solar plants over 100 kW commissioned before 2021, drawing backlash from investors and PV industry groups.From pv magazine France France's draft 2026 budget includes a proposal to double the flat-rate tax on network businesses (IFER) applied to PV plants commissioned before January 2021. The measure would raise the tax from €8.51 ($9.89)/kW to €16.05/kW for systems of 100 kW or larger, excluding self-consumption projects. The government said the increase is designed to offset the higher cost of public support for renewable ...

