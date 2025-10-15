Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:00
2,398 Euro
+0,10 % +0,003
15.10.2025 15:48 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company (Live).

BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that co-portfolio manager, Muzo Kayacan will provide a live online presentation via Investor Meet Company on Monday, 3 rd November 2025 at 10:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders in the UK. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Monday, 3 rd November 2025, or at any time during the presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and follow the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/companies/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc

Investors who already follow BlackRock American Income Trust plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.


