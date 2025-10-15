St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Enterprise Rent-A-Car is offering the opportunity to double your rewards. Beginning today, Enterprise Plus members can preregister for the Plus Your Points promotion, which returns October 29, and offers double points on qualifying rentals - giving loyal customers more value with every trip.

Designed to help Enterprise Plus members earn free rental days† faster, the promotion runs through February 28, 2026, and is open to registered members in select markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany.

"The Enterprise Plus loyalty program continues to exemplify our commitment to recognizing and rewarding the trust our customers place in us," said Liz Ott, vice president of global brand strategy at Enterprise Mobility. "The Plus Your Points promotion offers a special opportunity to accelerate those rewards, providing members with even greater value and recognition for their continued partnership."

In addition to earning double points, members can play Spin to Win! on their Plus Your Points dashboard. This interactive dashboard offers weekly opportunities for every member to win points, with rewards and badge challenges tailored to their individual rental history and travel patterns - encouraging continued engagement and rewarding loyalty in a meaningful way.

This year, Enterprise is excited to offer a wide range of badges that celebrate members' journeys in fun and rewarding ways. From planning ahead to exploring local neighborhoods, members can earn one-time bonus points for engaging with the brand in ways that fit their travel style. Examples of this year's badges include:

Plan Ahead - One-time bonus of 75 points when you reserve 15 days or more before your pick-up date.

Neighborhood Weekend - One-time bonus of 75 points for a weekend rental at participating Enterprise Rent-A-Car neighborhood locations that is less than five days in length. Vehicle must be picked up on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Inspiration - One-time bonus of 25 points when clicking through to view our inspirational travel content on Instagram.

Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days† at any time, in any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Enterprise Plus loyalty points don't expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental or points earning event (including participation in Plus Your Points) during every three-year period.

Customers can enroll in the program, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Plus Your Points terms and conditions at plusyourpoints.enterprise.com. Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.

Membership in Enterprise Plus is free and open to anyone 21 years and older.

† Free rental days covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

