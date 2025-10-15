New solutions empower organizations to achieve the ultimate goal of unified identity security-for all applications and all identities.

Saviynt, the leader in AI-powered identity security solutions, today unveiled groundbreaking advancements to its platform that redefine how enterprises manage and secure identities in the AI era. These new enhancements address two of the most pressing challenges facing enterprises today: the inability to onboard and govern all applications; and the lack of secure management for all identities human and non-human, including AI agents.

Saviynt's new AI-driven capabilities address these long standing challenges by accelerating and simplifying application onboarding, enabling all apps to be managed from a single, unified identity security platform, and extending Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) to include every identity human, non-human and AI agent to help organizations strengthen their overall security posture.

Onboard All Applications with Agentic AI

Comprehensive application onboarding has long been one of the biggest roadblocks to realizing the full value of an identity security program. In fact, a Ponemon study found that 49% of organizations don't even track how many disconnected apps they have creating dangerous visibility gaps and expanding the attack surface.

Saviynt's new Agentic AI Onboarding for Applications solves this challenge by harnessing agentic AI to accelerate and simplify the integration of both connected and disconnected applications across hybrid environments. The result is that every application no matter where it resides can now be seamlessly onboarded, governed, and secured under a single identity platform.

Secure All Identities Human, Non-Human, and AI

As artificial intelligence transforms how enterprises operate, identity ecosystems are expanding at an unprecedented pace. Non-human identities and AI agents now outnumber human identities by more than 82 to 1, underscoring their explosive growth and the urgent need for stronger governance and control.

While AI agents are fueling major productivity gains, they also introduce a new class of identities that widens the attack surface. Most organizations lack the visibility and oversight to manage them effectively, leaving hidden risks across critical systems.

Saviynt is addressing this challenge head-on by extending its Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) capabilities to cover all identities human, non-human, and AI. These enhancements empower enterprises to confidently adopt AI while maintaining full visibility, governance, and compliance.

New capabilities include:

Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) for AI Agents: Provides comprehensive visibility, governance, and audit readiness for AI agents and their core components such as MCP servers and tools through simplified discovery, prioritized risk insights, and integrated access maps enriched with signals from leading security solutions like CrowdStrike.

ISPM for Non-Human Identities (NHI): Enhanced NHI capabilities now include a unified inventory for all NHIs, their access policies, and detected violations, with support for one-click remediation.

"AI is reshaping enterprise security at every level. Identities no longer belong only to people they now extend to non-human users like machines, applications, and AI agents," said Sachin Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Saviynt. "Our latest AI innovations ensure that every identity is governed with the same rigor, context, and automation. With agentic AI onboarding and comprehensive identity security posture management across all identities, we're enabling organizations to stay secure, compliant, and prepared for what's next."

Built for an AI-Driven Future

Together, these AI-driven capabilities enable unified identity security across all environments, simplifying application onboarding and extending protection to every identity.

"Saviynt has always been at the forefront of identity innovation," said Vibhuti Sinha, Chief Product Officer, Saviynt. "While others are experimenting with AI overlays, we're embedding AI natively into the fabric of identity security. This isn't just about adding new features-it's about delivering an end-to-end, AI-first platform that helps enterprises govern more effectively, scale seamlessly, and confidently embrace the future of digital business."

Saviynt's AI-powered platform seamlessly integrates identity governance, application governance, privileged access management, and security posture management for all identities. With the addition of AI-native capabilities, organizations can proactively reduce risk, accelerate decision-making, and enhance operational agility.

By unifying human and non-human identity security under a single platform, Saviynt empowers enterprises to achieve true Zero Trust at scale and ensure continuous compliance in today's AI-driven world.

