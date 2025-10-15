Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revolutionizing Senior Care: Optima Living and University of Alberta Spark a Transformative Partnership

Advancing Dementia Care and Healthy Aging for Canadian Seniors

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / A groundbreaking collaboration between Optima Living and the University of Alberta's Department of Medicine, under the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, led by Professor of Healthy Aging, Dr. Adrian Wagg, is shaping the future of care. This four-year partnership will drive innovative research, further evidence-based care models, and meaningful community engagement, showcasing a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life for older adults.

"We are privileged to work in partnership with Optima Living on projects that ensure that the care offered to older adults living with a dementia diagnosis is the best evidence-informed care. Optima's Spark Memory Living Program will ensure improving the quality of life for older adults living with dementia, and their families, is at the centre of care," said Dr. Adrian Wagg, Professor of Healthy Aging, Department of Medicine, University of Alberta.

"Our passion for brain health and memory care drives everything we do. Partnering with the University of Alberta strengthens our ability to bring the latest research directly to our residents who will have access to innovative memory living programs and wellness education informed by cutting-edge research," said Farid F. Damji, Co-Founder & Principal. Optima's evidence-based approach ensures that every individual receives personalized care tailored to their cognitive needs.

A Shared Vision for Innovation in Senior Living

What began as a casual conversation between Optima Living Co-Founder & Principal, Farid F. Damji, and Dr. Wagg in the summer of 2021 has evolved into a transformative partnership rooted in a shared commitment to creating knowledge, sharing it, and enhancing the lives of seniors, particularly those living with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Dr. Wagg's leadership played a pivotal role in shaping Optima Living's care philosophy, including the development of the acclaimed Spark Memory Living by Optima-a holistic, person-centred approach to memory care. The program has delivered measurable improvements in resident well-being, including:

  • Increased engagement and quality of life

  • Reduced use of antipsychotic medications

  • Decreased challenging behaviours

Founded at Aster Gardens in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Spark Memory Living by Optima creates a lived experience based on respect, love, and dignity, serving as a model of excellence in memory living. Aster Gardens has also become a sanctuary for families, as shared by one resident's family:

"I know that I speak for my entire family when I say that we feel that our parents are now in very capable hands and receive excellent care on a daily basis: monitoring of their daily medications, nutritious meals, exercise programs, arts programs, and cognitive skills programs, all of which have helped to stabilize their overall health as well as to slow the progression of their dementia," said John S. (son of Ken and Brenda S.)

Key Initiatives and Achievements

  • Optima Living TV
    Dr. Wagg is a key contributor to Optima Living TV, a video series offering credible, informative and engaging content for seniors. His episodes-"Fitness in Later Life" and "Happy Bladder, Happy Life"-deliver practical health advice in an accessible and relatable format, resonating widely with viewers.

  • Research and Clinical Development
    As a clinical lead, Dr. Wagg helped design and validate Optima's Brain Health and Memory Living programs, ensuring they align with the latest research in cognitive health and aging. His input has strengthened the scientific foundation of Optima's approach to senior living.

  • Educational Leadership
    A frequent keynote speaker, Dr. Wagg shares his expertise on healthy aging, dementia, and mental health through webinars, summits, and public engagements. His contributions foster a strong culture of continuous learning across Optima Living communities.

  • Community Engagement and Innovation
    From public speaking to co-developing educational resources, Dr. Wagg is actively involved in initiatives that bring residents, families, and care teams closer together. His work ensures Optima Living's programs remain dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to evolving care needs.

As we continue to expand our horizons, Optima Living and the University of Alberta remain committed to the pursuit of innovation and excellence in senior care. Together, we aim to shape a future where aging is celebrated, communities are empowered, and every individual thrives with dignity and purpose.

About Dr. Adrian Wagg

Dr. Adrian Wagg is a globally recognized Professor of Healthy Aging at the University of Alberta. With decades of experience in geriatrics and dementia research, Dr. Wagg has helped shape best practices in senior care across Canada and beyond.

About Optima Living

At Optima Living, senior living is about thriving, not just residing. We're redefining aging with purpose by creating communities where residents live well, with dignity, connection, and joy.

Rooted in our guiding principle, "Let us welcome you home," we offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Long-Term Care, Brain Health, and Memory Living across a growing portfolio of over 4,600 suites. Our CARF-accredited communities are a gold standard in quality and innovation.

With a team of over 3,300 dedicated professionals, we serve more than 4,800 residents, focusing on what matters most: People, Place, and Community. From coast to coast, we're committed to delivering exceptional care and experiences that help every resident flourish.

Discover how we are changing the landscape of senior living at https://optimaliving.ca/.

Optima Living: Let us welcome you home.

Optima Living operates Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, and Memory Care communities in Alberta and British Columbia.

Contact

Katie Matthews
Senior Manager, Communications
Optima Living
236-988-5883
katie.matthews@optimaliving.ca

SOURCE: Optima Living



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/revolutionizing-senior-care-optima-living-and-university-of-alberta-spark-a-transformat-1085612

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.