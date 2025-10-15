Neurovo: Harmony Neurocare Opens Castle Rock Clinic, Bringing Life-Changing TMS Therapy to Colorado

New mental health treatment center offers FDA-approved breakthrough for depression when traditional treatments fall short

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Harmony Neurocare, a mental health treatment center specializing in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, has officially opened its doors in Castle Rock, Colorado. The clinic offers hope to individuals struggling with treatment-resistant depression, OCD, and other mental health conditions through cutting-edge, non-invasive brain stimulation technology.

Harmony Neurocare



TMS therapy uses targeted magnetic pulses to gently reawaken areas of the brain that influence mood, thought patterns, and emotional wellbeing. Unlike medications that treat symptoms, TMS addresses the neurological source of depression, helping stimulate specific brain regions responsible for healthy function. The treatment boasts close to 80% improvement rate, with 50% of patients achieving full remission-some of the highest success rates in mental health care.

"For too long, people have suffered in silence, cycling through treatments that offer only temporary relief," said Rosana, Founder of Harmony Neurocare. "Harmony Neurocare was founded with a singular mission: to make TMS accessible to all those who need it. This isn't just about opening a clinic-it's about creating a sanctuary where healing is possible, where hope is restored, and where no one has to carry the weight of their struggle alone."

The Castle Rock location serves as Harmony Neurocare's flagship clinic, featuring on-site board-certified psychiatrists who provide comprehensive assessments and personalized treatment planning. Each patient receives individualized care, from initial consultation through treatment completion and optional maintenance sessions.

At the heart of Harmony Neurocare's mission is a deeply personal story. The company's namesake, Harmony, battled relentless depression for years, exhausting traditional treatments before finding life-changing relief through TMS therapy. Her journey from darkness to renewed hope inspired the creation of a practice dedicated to compassionate, purpose-driven care.

"We understand what it means to feel misunderstood, to carry stigma, to wonder if healing is even possible," Rosana added. "Every person who walks through our doors is met with that understanding. We're not just treating a condition-we're restoring lives."

The Castle Rock clinic offers flexible scheduling to accommodate busy lifestyles, with treatment sessions lasting just 10-30 minutes. Patients are cared for during the session by our team, can read or watch TV, and return immediately to daily activities afterward. Most insurance plans provide full or partial coverage for TMS therapy, and Harmony Neurocare works directly with providers to verify benefits and ensure transparent pricing.

For patients who face financial barriers, Harmony Neurocare offers Harmony Scholarships-a program designed to make treatment available to individuals who don't qualify for insurance coverage or cannot afford care on their own.

TMS therapy is FDA-approved, safe, and non-invasive, with no memory loss, personality changes, or long-term side effects. It's particularly effective for individuals who haven't responded to traditional antidepressants or therapy alone, and can be used alongside existing treatments.

Harmony Neurocare is now accepting new patients at its Castle Rock location. To schedule a no-pressure consultation or learn more about TMS therapy, visit harmonyneurocare.com or call 303-409-7446

About Harmony Neurocare

Harmony Neurocare is a mental health treatment center specializing in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for depression, anxious-depression, late-life depression, OCD, and other conditions. Founded on principles of compassion, accessibility, and evidence-based care, Harmony Neurocare is dedicated to helping individuals reclaim their lives when traditional treatments haven't worked.

Contact Information

Rosana Graves

Founder

rosana@harmonyneurocare.com

303-409-7446

