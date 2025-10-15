Anzeige
WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 17:13
78,08 Euro
+1,85 % +1,42
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6677,8017:37
77,6077,8617:37
15.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Alloy.ai Launches Retail Replenishment Recommendation Solution for Target Suppliers

New solution helps consumer brands stay in-stock by alerting them to replenishment opportunities, calculating ideal order qualities and auto-generating requests to their Target inventory analyst.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Alloy.ai, a leading AI and data solution for consumer brands, today announced the launch of Retail Replenishment Recommendations for suppliers that sell through Target. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from Target and 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, then makes it easy to sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges.

Alloy.ai Logo

Alloy.ai Logo
Alloy.ai Logo

Target Replenishment Recommendations from Alloy.ai allows consumer brands to unlock millions in incremental sales, while saving CPG sales teams replenishment managers hours spent hunting throughWe spreadsheets. It alerts them to low stock at specific Target stores, automatically calculating and recommending the right order quantity using AI, and then auto-generates a request that can be submitted to a brand's Target Inventory Analyst.

"So much of a brand's success comes down to strong retail-supplier collaboration," said Joel Beal, CEO and Co-founder of Alloy.ai. "With intelligent replenishment recommendations, brands can help Target keep products on the shelf when consumers are ready to buy. It's a win-win for both the supplier and Target.

About Alloy.ai
Alloy.ai is purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, easily surfaces insights using AI, then lets them integrate normalized, real-time data into data warehouses, analytics, planning solutions and more. With these insights brands can sense problems, predict opportunities, and respond instantly. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital natives, including Crayola, Bic, Valvoline, RTIC, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stock, a 5%+ bottom line impact and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners.

For more information contact:
Franklin Morris
Vice President, Marketing
Alloy.ai
franklin@alloy.ai
512-569-8434

.

SOURCE: Alloy.ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/alloy.ai-launches-retail-replenishment-recommendation-solution-fo-1086930

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
