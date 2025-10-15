Prime Horse Property: From Lottery Dream to Legacy Venue, 'The Farm in Norco' Lists for Sale

NORCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Farm in Norco, a licensed family-run wedding and event estate spanning 25 acres with the Santa Ana River running through the property and anchored by a 5,500-square-foot Victorian home, is now being offered for sale, presenting a rare opportunity to acquire not only a stunning estate but a thriving, fully permitted business.

Sweeping Sunset Aerial View of The Farm in Norco, a 25-Acre Licensed Wedding and Event Venue



The story starts in 1989, when a Riverside construction worker and his wife's life changed overnight - winning $21.3 million in California's Lotto game which, at the time, was the second-largest single-prize win in state history. After the initial shock (and a moment of chaos when a Los Angeles TV station aired the wrong numbers mid-Dodgers game), he used his winnings to build his wife's dream home: a custom Victorian estate, completed in 2001, set on 25 acres overlooking the Santa Ana River in the heart of Horsetown USA.

Years later, as they retired, the property caught the eye of Tammie and Tim Schamber, who were themselves preparing to transition into retirement. Drawn to the home's warmth and inviting character, the Schambers took a leap of faith, selling multiple properties and overcoming numerous challenges to make the property their own. They approached the purchase, as Tammie recalls, "with the faith and confidence that if it was meant to be, it was going to work." Her philosophy was simple: Everything starts with "let's do it."

That sense of purpose became the foundation for what came next. After hosting a single wedding for a family friend, word spread quickly with no advertising, just heartfelt hospitality. Within a few years, The Farm in Norco grew into one of the region's most sought-after venues. The Schambers obtained a Conditional Use Permit (CUP), officially licensing the property for weddings and special events, and expanded amenities to include a bride's suite with living area and kitchenette, manicured lawns, guest parking, and a resort-style pool surrounded by open skies and panoramic views.

Today, The Farm continues to welcome hundreds of guests annually for weddings, banquets, school events, and community celebrations. Families return year after year, with some bringing their children back for photos where their vows were first exchanged. Many say the same thing: "We came as strangers and left as family."

The property currently maintains over $500,000 in bookings through 2026, offering the next owner a rare turnkey opportunity to continue a flourishing legacy.

"The Farm in Norco is one of the most distinctive estates in Norco," said Beth Good, Listing Agent. "To find 25 acres, a Victorian home of this scale, and a licensed event venue all in one property is incredibly rare."

Property Highlights

25 acres of picturesque land graced by the Santa Ana River

5,500-square-foot Victorian-style home (built 2001)

Licensed wedding & event venue (CUP approved)

Over $500,000 in bookings through 2026

Located in Horsetown USA

About Prime Horse Property

PrimeHorseProperty.com is the website of Beth Good, a California real estate broker specializing in equestrian estates, ranches, and luxury homes across Southern California, connecting buyers and sellers who value open land and craftsmanship.

SOURCE: Prime Horse Property

