Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prime Horse Property: From Lottery Dream to Legacy Venue, 'The Farm in Norco' Lists for Sale

NORCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Farm in Norco, a licensed family-run wedding and event estate spanning 25 acres with the Santa Ana River running through the property and anchored by a 5,500-square-foot Victorian home, is now being offered for sale, presenting a rare opportunity to acquire not only a stunning estate but a thriving, fully permitted business.

Sweeping Sunset Aerial View of The Farm in Norco, a 25-Acre Licensed Wedding and Event Venue

Sweeping Sunset Aerial View of The Farm in Norco, a 25-Acre Licensed Wedding and Event Venue

The story starts in 1989, when a Riverside construction worker and his wife's life changed overnight - winning $21.3 million in California's Lotto game which, at the time, was the second-largest single-prize win in state history. After the initial shock (and a moment of chaos when a Los Angeles TV station aired the wrong numbers mid-Dodgers game), he used his winnings to build his wife's dream home: a custom Victorian estate, completed in 2001, set on 25 acres overlooking the Santa Ana River in the heart of Horsetown USA.

Years later, as they retired, the property caught the eye of Tammie and Tim Schamber, who were themselves preparing to transition into retirement. Drawn to the home's warmth and inviting character, the Schambers took a leap of faith, selling multiple properties and overcoming numerous challenges to make the property their own. They approached the purchase, as Tammie recalls, "with the faith and confidence that if it was meant to be, it was going to work." Her philosophy was simple: Everything starts with "let's do it."

That sense of purpose became the foundation for what came next. After hosting a single wedding for a family friend, word spread quickly with no advertising, just heartfelt hospitality. Within a few years, The Farm in Norco grew into one of the region's most sought-after venues. The Schambers obtained a Conditional Use Permit (CUP), officially licensing the property for weddings and special events, and expanded amenities to include a bride's suite with living area and kitchenette, manicured lawns, guest parking, and a resort-style pool surrounded by open skies and panoramic views.

Today, The Farm continues to welcome hundreds of guests annually for weddings, banquets, school events, and community celebrations. Families return year after year, with some bringing their children back for photos where their vows were first exchanged. Many say the same thing: "We came as strangers and left as family."

The property currently maintains over $500,000 in bookings through 2026, offering the next owner a rare turnkey opportunity to continue a flourishing legacy.

"The Farm in Norco is one of the most distinctive estates in Norco," said Beth Good, Listing Agent. "To find 25 acres, a Victorian home of this scale, and a licensed event venue all in one property is incredibly rare."

Property Highlights

  • 25 acres of picturesque land graced by the Santa Ana River

  • 5,500-square-foot Victorian-style home (built 2001)

  • Licensed wedding & event venue (CUP approved)

  • Over $500,000 in bookings through 2026

  • Located in Horsetown USA

About Prime Horse Property

PrimeHorseProperty.com is the website of Beth Good, a California real estate broker specializing in equestrian estates, ranches, and luxury homes across Southern California, connecting buyers and sellers who value open land and craftsmanship.

Contact Information

Beth Good
Broker
beth@primehorseproperty.com
951-251-5263

.

SOURCE: Prime Horse Property



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/from-lottery-dream-to-legacy-venue-the-farm-in-norco-lists-for-sale-1086957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.