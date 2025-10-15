Rain Enhancement Technologies Strengthens Strategic Leadership with Quantum Physics Pioneer and Corporate Governance Expert

NASDAQ-Listed Company Adds Two Distinguished Advisors with Complementary Expertise

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced the appointment of two distinguished strategic advisors: Chris Monroe, quantum physics pioneer and co-founder of IonQ; and Paul Dacier, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of IonQ and Chairman of AerCap Holdings. These appointments bring complementary expertise in quantum sciences and corporate governance as RET advances global commercialization of its Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform.

The strategic advisor additions strengthen RET's leadership capabilities as the Company progresses toward deployment of 10 WETA systems currently in final manufacturing phases for delivery to the United States. RET's ionization rainfall generation technology has demonstrated the ability to generate an average of approximately 15-18% additional rainfall in randomized third-party trials published by the Royal Statistical Society.

Chris Monroe joins as Strategic Advisor, bringing pioneering expertise in quantum physics and atmospheric sciences. As co-founder of IonQ in 2009, Monroe developed quantum computing applications using trapped ions and ultrafast laser pulses. A UMD Distinguished University Professor, Monroe specializes in the isolation of individual atoms for applications in quantum information science and has proposed scalable, reconfigurable quantum computer architectures that complement RET's ionization approach to atmospheric enhancement.

Paul Dacier joins as Strategic Advisor while serving as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of IonQ. Dacier contributes high-level corporate governance and legal expertise as Chairman of AerCap Holdings N.V., the world's largest commercial aircraft leasing company. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Progress Software and Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Under Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Dacier served as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission and Co-Chair of the Supreme Judicial Court Nominating Commission. During his tenure at Indigo Agriculture, he increased issued patents from 13 to 179, and previously built EMC Corporation's legal department from a single lawyer to 120 professionals across 86 countries.

"These strategic advisors represent exceptional leadership in quantum sciences and corporate governance, two critical areas for scaling breakthrough technology globally," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Chris's quantum physics expertise provides unique insights into ionization science, while Paul's governance leadership and legal expertise position RET for sustainable growth as a public company across multiple markets and geographies."

The advisor appointments support RET's expanding operational capabilities as the Company prepares for broader commercial deployment. Monroe's quantum sciences background provides scientific perspective on ionization physics, while Dacier's corporate governance expertise strengthens public company operations and regulatory compliance.

"RET's ionization technology represents a fascinating intersection of atmospheric physics and practical water resource management," said Chris Monroe. "The scientific rigor demonstrated through peer-reviewed validation, combined with the environmental benefits of chemical-free rainfall enhancement, positions this technology for significant impact across agriculture, municipal water supply, and industrial applications worldwide."

"As someone who has guided major public companies through complex operational and regulatory environments, I'm impressed by RET's systematic approach to commercializing breakthrough technology," said Paul Dacier. "The Company's commitment to scientific rigor and regulatory compliance positions it well for sustainable growth in the evolving weather modification industry."

The strategic advisors will provide guidance on technology commercialization, corporate governance best practices, and regulatory compliance as RET expands its global footprint. Their combined expertise spans quantum sciences and legal and regulatory frameworks essential for public company leadership.

This advisor expansion reflects RET's commitment to assembling world-class expertise across the diverse disciplines required for global technology leadership. The Company's ionization rainfall generation technology addresses the critical global water scarcity challenge, with nearly two-thirds of the world's population experiencing water shortages for at least one month annually, and demand expected to outpace supply by 40% by 2030.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (2) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (3) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (4) the projected technological developments of RET; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management, and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

Phone: (617) 869-4832

Email: linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-strengthens-strategic-leadership-with-qua-1086967