SIPPIO Appoints Mat Batterbee as Director of Strategy and Alliances

Latest appointment to drive profitable partner growth and accelerate market expansion.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / SIPPIO, the company enabling frictionless communications across Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom, today announced the appointment of Mat Batterbee as its new Director of Strategy and Alliances. Batterbee joins SIPPIO at a time of tremendous growth with a mandate to significantly expand its partner ecosystem and drive innovative go-to-market initiatives.

Mat Batterbee, SIPPIO



Mat brings over a decade of global leadership experience focused on empowering Microsoft partners, driving their business growth and market differentiation. His proven track record includes senior roles at industry-leading companies such as Infinigate Cloud, Pax8, Ingram Micro, and Microsoft. Batterbee joins SIPPIO to solidify its position at the forefront of the collaboration and communication market.

"SIPPIO is fundamentally changing how partners deliver voice, positioning them for success in a world rapidly adopting cloud communication and AI like Microsoft Copilot", says Batterbee. "I'm here to make SIPPIO a foundational element for our partners' digital transformation strategy - not just solving immediate communication challenges, but unlocking significant upsell and cross-sell opportunities that enhance their lifetime value with their customers. We will build an ecosystem where our partners thrive and grow."

As Director of Strategy and Alliances, Batterbee will be a pivotal leader responsible for shaping and executing SIPPIO's market growth through strategic partnerships. His focus will be on strengthening SIPPIO's competitive position by expanding its market reach into new customer segments and geographies.

"Mat's appointment marks a significant milestone for SIPPIO. His profound understanding of the Microsoft partner landscape and global distribution channels, coupled with his proven leadership, is exactly what we need to capitalize on our current growth trajectory," said Neil Whitelock, Chief Revenue Officer at SIPPIO. "He is joining us to ensure that our strategic alliances not only validate our offering but also create compelling joint selling motions that lead to a substantial expansion of our market share. We are thrilled to have his expertise on the team, and I know he will be instrumental in making selling SIPPIO highly profitable for our partners."

SIPPIO Market Briefing: Carrier and Service Provider Outlook

Mat Batterbee's first public initiative in his new role will be hosting SIPPIO's first Market Briefing, a quarterly virtual event, on October 29th. Mat will be joined by special guest Patrick Watson, Head of Research at Cavell, to explore the latest trends and share insights impacting the carrier and service provider marketplace. This exclusive session is designed to help partners stay ahead of the curve with expert analysis and a look at what's shaping the industry today. Register at www.sippio.io/events

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is the leading global communications enablement platform, offering a comprehensive solution that integrates enterprise-grade voice, text messaging, AI, and analytics within Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex. With its award-winning technology, SIPPIO provides businesses with secure, reliable, and scalable communication tools, empowering hybrid workforces to connect and collaborate seamlessly in over 80 countries worldwide.

