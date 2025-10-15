EPP Foam Market worth $2.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "EPP Foam Market by Type (Low-density, High-density, Porous PP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2030", The EPP foam market is projected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030 from USD 1.93 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The durability and resilience of EPP foam products extend their lifespan and reduce the need for frequent replacements. The growth of e-commerce has driven up the demand for protective packaging materials. Thanks to its cushioning and shock-absorbing qualities, EPP foam is a popular choice for packaging delicate and fragile items.

The porous PP segment is projected to be the fastest-growing EPP foam segment by value during the forecast period.

The porous PP segment of the EPP foam market is expected to be the fastest-growing type, driven by its lightweight design, breathability, and cushioning capabilities during the forecast period. Porous PP offers superior sound absorption and filtration qualities, making it widely used in automotive interiors, especially in headliners, door panels, and acoustic insulation parts. Additionally, these sound absorption and filtration features are effective in HVAC systems for better airflow and noise reduction. Porous PP is also increasingly used in protective packaging and consumer products like sports equipment and comfort items, where shock absorption and ventilation are essential. Its recyclability and ability to be customized for specialized applications such as filtration and vibration control promote its adoption across various industries.

By application, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The EPP foam market within the automotive sector, by application, is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to its superior impact absorption capabilities, EPP foam is increasingly employed in critical safety components such as bumpers, headrests, and side-impact protection systems. These EPP foam components are capable of absorbing crash energy, thereby enhancing passenger safety and mitigating injury risks during accidents. Furthermore, EPP foam provides exceptional sound absorption, diminishing engine and road noise, which results in a quieter cabin and an improved driving experience. Additionally, its multifunctional properties facilitate the development of durable and reusable solutions for the protection and organization of automotive parts during assembly and logistics, ultimately reducing costs and minimizing waste for manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the EPP foam market during the forecast period in terms of volume.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing EPP foam. This trend is underpinned by robust industrial development and escalating demand from end-users. The region has established itself as a global center for consumer electronics manufacturing, where EPP foam is extensively employed to protect delicate and high-value components during packaging and transportation. Both the production and consumption of electronics are experiencing rapid growth in this region, thereby increasing the demand for EPP foam. Additionally, the area boasts a rapidly expanding automotive manufacturing sector, where EPP foam is increasingly utilized for its lightweight characteristics, crash absorption capabilities, and environmentally sustainable properties. These factors collectively contribute to the region's continued expansion within the global EPP foam market.

Key players

JSP (Japan), Hanwha Advanced Materials. (South Korea), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Knauf Industries (France), WuXi Hi-Tec Environmental Material Co., Ltd. (China), Weihai Hanwell New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Qingdao Simingrui Precise Technology Co., Ltd (China), LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION. (South Korea), DONGSHIN INDUSTRY INCORPORATED (South Korea), MOSO EPP (China), Taizhou Tianma Plastic Products Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang Zhongchuang Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Polyrocks Chemical (China), and Izoblok (Poland) are the key players in the EPP foam market.

