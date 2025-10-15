Anzeige
15.10.2025 16:10 Uhr
Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program Office: Geopolitical instability sparks surge in citizenship by investment programs

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global events are sparking strong interest in citizenship by investment (CIB) schemes, according to the director of one of the most recently introduced programs.

CEO of the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program Edward Clark said European and Middle Eastern conflicts and political turmoil in the US were some of the factors behind the spike.

"Many people are currently feeling insecure about their place in the world, and are looking for alternative citizenship options," Mr Clark said.

He said a US citizen recently applied to the Nauru program, while a European family recently granted Nauruan citizenship was looking for a second passport due to tensions in Europe, and was drawn to the Nauru program by a desire to support climate resilience initiatives.

Nauru's Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program commenced earlier this year and offers visa-free travel to 89 countries, while allowing the investor to contribute to climate resilience and sustainable development in Nauru, named by the UN as the world's fifth most vulnerable country to economic and climate shock.

CIB programs like that offered by Nauru are being seen as a vital backup even for holders of strong passports, according to Mr Clark.

"Global volatility, policy shifts, and emergency scenarios make diversification through an additional passport a prudent move, so even citizens of European nations or the US are realising the importance of have a second citizenship as a safeguard.

"As well, in the event of major geopolitical conflict such as a European escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war, a second citizenship may provide a fallback citizenship to avoid mandatory military service or conscription scenarios."

He said citizens of countries with politically sensitive or restricted passports are looking for a more neutral passport alternative that allows for less scrutiny when traveling to jurisdictions where their primary passport may raise flags.

However Mr Clark pointed out that entry isn't guaranteed.

"Strict due diligence requirements including financial, police, and third-party checks underpin the integrity of the Nauru program and these are a strong value proposition for many people," he said.

"Amid all the global uncertainty, people want to be assured they are investing in a robust program with strong safeguards for them and their family.

"We're anticipating there will be strong ongoing interest in Nauru's program, particularly from those who want to support a small island nation to implement measures to combat economic vulnerability and climate change," he said.

About the Nauru Economic & Climate Resilience Citizenship Program

The Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program is designed to attract investors who are committed to contributing to the sustainable development of the Pacific island nation of Nauru. By participating in this program, applicants can secure a second citizenship while supporting the island's efforts to combat climate change and enhance economic resilience.

http://www.ecrcp.gov.nr



Media Contact: barbara@crcpr.com.au

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
