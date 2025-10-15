Magnifica Air Debuts at NBAA 2025

MIAMI and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifica Air defines a new era in luxury aviation. Launching at NBAA 2025, Magnifica Air has introduced a bold new category designed to transform how travelers experience the skies, defining the future of aviation.

With a mission to make people feel good about flying again, the airline will launch in 2027 with a bespoke fleet of Airbus A220-300 and A321neo aircraft, completed in partnership with Comlux and delivered through Air Lease Corp. Magnifica Air will have the most efficient carbon footprint in the industry, combining personalization, wellness, and sustainability with the consistency and scale of a commercial carrier's first-class cabin.

"Magnifica Air is pioneering a new space between private aviation and first-class commercial travel," said Wade Black, CEO. "We combine the privacy and intimacy of a private jet with the cultural relevance and operational scope of a world-class airline. This is more than transportation-it's a movement, redefining how discerning guests experience the skies."

Each aircraft will carry just 45-54 passengers, with 2-4 private suites per aircraft and bespoke business-class recliners. The A321neo is configured for longer-haul routes (4 suites), while the A220-300 serves mid-haul routes (2 suites). With no overhead bins, cabins open into expansive spaces finished with adaptive lighting and hand-crafted seating, culinary programs developed with world-class chefs and sommeliers, and the personalized hospitality of a private members' club.

Magnifica Air's fleet will also proudly introduce the world's first commercial-scale surface purification system, powered by patented Aviation Clean Air (ACA) technology. By combining advanced science with thoughtful design, this system will set a new benchmark for in-cabin health, comfort, and luxury-further elevated by an innovative air humidification system that keeps every journey refreshing and restorative.

Magnifica Air's guest journey reimagines every step of travel; it delivers a fully orchestrated, high-luxury experience - carbon-conscious, resilient, and designed to make every flight an arrival. Guests arrive just 30 minutes before departure to private terminals, with white-glove baggage handling and TSA-approved security screening inside the lounge. World class dining, wellness offerings, and cocktails set the tone pre-flight, before guests are escorted directly to their aircraft via sprinter van or private ramp walk. In-flight, suites and recliners offer privacy, curated entertainment, and tailored dining. On arrival, baggage is delivered within 10-15 minutes, chauffeurs are waiting curbside, and guests may refresh in lounges before onward journeys. Post-flight, members receive personalized concierge check-ins and invitations to partner events.

Sustainability is central to the airline's design. Magnifica Air will be carbon-neutral at launch in 2027, with over 7M gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) integrated annually into East Coast operations, alongside solar-powered lounges and a robust carbon offset program. The company is also exploring hybrid-electric aircraft for the future. "We don't think of wellness or sustainability as add-ons," added Black. "They are built into every layer of the Magnifica Air experience."

From launch, Florida based Magnifica Air, will operate with 6-7 daily departures, connecting to Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Bay Area, Dallas, and Houston, with seasonal routes to Napa Valley and the Caribbean. Alongside scheduled services, Magnifica Air will offer VIP charters and curated "experience trips" to cultural moments such as Art Basel, Formula 1, and other major sporting events.

Magnifica Air is designed for resilience, operating under FAA Part 121 Supplemental Ops with predictive safety analytics, a Collaborative Just Culture® for staff, and one spare for every 4 aircraft to insure reliability and consistency of service. With backing from CIG Companies, the airline is structured to grow with purpose, scaling to 50 aircraft with both domestic and international destinations.

"Magnifica Air is not scaling on hype-we are scaling with intention," said Black. "Our first delivery is just the beginning of a carefully measured journey to build exclusivity, trust and impeccable service."

About Magnifica Air

Magnifica Air's world class team of industry veterans from both the commercial and private aviation worlds, bring with them a wealth of experience for this exciting new venture lead by their CEO Wade Black. A visionary in aviation, real estate, and luxury travel, Wade will lead the team with a steadfast commitment to redefining customer experience. Known for his transformative approach, Wade has built a career on innovation and elevating service standards in luxury travel. Wade will be supported by; Sean McGeough, Chief Development Officer who brings with him over 30 years of aviation experience, having held prominent leadership roles such as CEO of Nextant and President of Hawker Beechcraft EMEA and working for the likes of Airbus Corporate Jets and Wheels Up - Brad Lambert, Chief Operating Officer with over 30 years in the airline industry and a certified Airline Transport Pilot - and Doreen DePastino, VP of Inflight Services and Ground Operations, who has over 35 years' experience in inflight services on the likes of Emirates and Jet Blue.

