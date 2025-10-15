Extended Agreement Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Reliability and PMA Excellence

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, is pleased to announce the extension of its supply agreement with Lufthansa Technik to continue providing V2500 Select engine parts. The Agreement covers several of Chromalloy's high-performance turbine and compressor parts with Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), including the second stage high pressure turbine blade of the V2500 Select engine.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Lufthansa Technik through 2035," said Chromalloy Chief Executive Officer, Chris Celtruda. "This long-term extension reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value. Chromalloy remains at the forefront of providing innovative aftermarket solutions for high-value engine airfoil applications. We are excited to continue providing top quality and reliable PMA options for our launch customer Lufthansa Technik."

This updated agreement, which extends the partnership until 2035, marks a significant milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies. Their relationship began in 1998 when Lufthansa Technik was one of the founding members of what is now Chromalloy's BELAC PMA parts manufacturing facility, located in Oldsmar, Florida.

Thomas Boettger, Vice President Corporate Procurement of Lufthansa Technik, added: "Our collaboration with Chromalloy has consistently delivered value and innovation. Extending this partnership ensures continued excellence in engine performance and support for our customers worldwide."

https://www.chromalloy.com/chromalloy-and-lufthansa-technik-solidify-long-term-collaboration-through-2035

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 22,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

Learn more about Lufthansa Technik at lufthansa-technik.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chromalloy: marketing@chromalloy.com???

Lufthansa Technik: Anne Remy, Spokesperson, anne.remy@lht.dlh.de

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-and-lufthansa-technik-solidify-long-term-collaboration-through-203-1087134