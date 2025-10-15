Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Insider information, positive profit warning: Lassila & Tikanoja specifies its outlook for 2025. Net sales are estimated to be at the same level as in the previous year, and adjusted operating profit ...

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Insider Information

15 October 2025 at 5.00 pm

Insider information, positive profit warning: Lassila & Tikanoja specifies its outlook for 2025. Net sales are estimated to be at the same level as in the previous year, and adjusted operating profit is estimated to be EUR 44 - 48 million

Lassila & Tikanoja revises its outlook for the year 2025. In 2024, Lassila & Tikanoja's net sales were EUR 770.7 million and adjusted operating profit was EUR 43.2 million.

Updated outlook for the year 2025

Net sales in 2025 are estimated to be at the same level as in the previous year, and adjusted operating profit is estimated to be EUR 44 - 48 million.

Previously stated outlook for the year 2025

Net sales in 2025 are estimated to be at the same level as in the previous year, and adjusted operating profit is estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the previous year.

Reasons for specified guidance

Lassila & Tikanoja's business operations have continued to develop favorably despite the challenging market environment. As a result of solid performance in the beginning of 2025, and particularly due to improved adjusted operating profit in Facility Services Finland and Facility Services Sweden, the Company revises its guidance for 2025 in respect of adjusted operating profit.

Lassila & Tikanoja will publish Interim Report for January-September on Wednesday 29 October 2025 at 8.00 am.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en