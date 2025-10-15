Six degrees of freedom ( 6DoF) : Precise, low-latency motion tracking for crafting, annotating, and navigating.

( : Precise, low-latency motion tracking for crafting, annotating, and navigating. Real-time haptic feedback : Tactile responses let you feel every action for deeper immersion.

: Tactile responses let you feel every action for deeper immersion. Intuitive controls: A simple button layout to enable natural input and interaction.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the availability of Muse, a digital pencil for Apple Vision Pro that enhances the way users work, create, and collaborate. Muse combines cutting-edge technology with effortless functionality to offer users precision and natural interaction for spatial computing.

Logitech announced that Muse, a digital pencil designed for Apple Vision Pro to enhance the way users work, create, and collaborate, will be available starting October 22

"Muse unlocks new ways for creative pros to design, annotate, and navigate with precision in immersive apps," said Joseph Mingori, GM and VP of Mobile and Audio Solutions at Logitech. "The transformative power of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro, combined with Muse, reimagines workflows, enabling users to collaborate, innovate and execute complex projects with enhanced efficiency and creativity."

Featuring precise tracking in six degrees of freedom (6DoF), low-latency, and real-time haptic feedback for tactile immersion and intuitive controls for natural interaction, Muse enables new professional workflows that take full advantage of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. From navigating spatial apps with pinpoint accuracy and annotating intricate designs to advancing technical projects in fields like engineering, architecture, design, or science, Muse equips users to turn ideas into reality with precision and ease.

Apps like Crayon, doppl by Interaptix, Sketch Pro and Spatial Analogue are adding support for Muse over the coming weeks. Whether collaborating in virtual workspaces, refining spatial models or visualizing and bringing complex ideas to life, Muse provides the intuitive controls needed to streamline the creative process.

Developers interested in integrating support for Muse into their visionOS apps can learn more with the Explore spatial accessory input on visionOS session on the Apple Developer site and app. More information about visionOS 26 is available at https://www.apple.com/os/visionos.

Availability

Logitech Muse for Apple Vision Pro is now available to pre-order for $129.95 from logitech.com in Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as via the Apple Store online in these markets plus Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Starting October 22nd, Muse will be available in France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. Starting October 29th, Muse will be available in Australia, Canada, South Korea, and Taiwan, and customers in mainland China, Japan, and the U.A.E. can pre-order it from the Apple Store online. Muse will be available in all markets by mid November.

