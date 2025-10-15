Improvado Becomes an End-to-End Platform for Enterprise and Agency Marketing Intelligence

With major reporting enhancements and the launch of Native Dashboards, Improvado unifies every stage of complex marketing data pipelines in one platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Improvado, the AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform, has completed the analytics value chain for enterprise and agency teams with significant upgrades to reporting capabilities and the introduction of Native Dashboards. These advances build on Improvado's platform for data integration and harmonization, extending it to cover the whole journey, from raw data extraction to visualization, automated reporting, and data activation within a single environment.

Automated Reporting & Presentations: Smarter, Ready-to-Share Insights

Improvado's reporting has evolved into a fully automated, AI-assisted workflow that eliminates hours of manual work. Teams can schedule daily, weekly, or monthly reports that highlight key results and provide recommendations, such as budget adjustments and optimization steps.

Reports render in polished, presentation-ready formats with rich visuals. For agencies, this means producing client-facing decks in minutes and saving about 30 hours of preparation time for each executive business review. For in-house marketing teams, weekly and monthly syncs become far simpler, with consistent, professional reports ready to share across the organization.

Native Dashboards: Instant, No-Code Business Intelligence

Users can create custom dashboards in Improvado simply by describing their needs in natural language. Improvado's AI Agent queries your marketing data unified by the platform and turns it into high-quality visualizations. This makes data exploration easier for marketing, analytics, and executive teams, giving them the freedom to dig into the numbers, spot trends, and share insights on the fly.

These visualization capabilities make Improvado a powerful, end-to-end analytics solution while still giving its users the flexibility to integrate seamlessly with their existing BI tools. Whether teams choose to stay entirely within Improvado or integrate it with their broader analytics stack, they can move from raw data to informed decisions in a fraction of the time.

"Marketing leaders need more than static reports today. They expect answers and the ability to act immediately," said Daniel Kravtsov, CEO of Improvado. "AI-powered, automated reporting in a single platform enables teams to analyze performance and act on insights without delay."

These new capabilities are delivered with enterprise-grade security and governance, ensuring marketing teams can innovate while staying fully compliant.

About Improvado

Improvado is a fully integrated AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global agencies to turn fragmented marketing data into a strategic advantage. The platform connects and harmonizes data from over 500 marketing and sales sources, automates complex analytics workflows, and delivers actionable insights through enterprise-grade infrastructure with built-in governance and compliance. Improvado provides a unified view of marketing ROI and performance while reducing the total cost of ownership by 40-65%. Visit improvado.io to learn more.

SOURCE: Improvado

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/improvado-becomes-an-end-to-end-platform-for-enterprise-and-agenc-1080606