SalMar ASA: SalMar - Prospectus approved for listing of two green bond issues

Kverva, 15 October 2025. Reference is made to the stock exchange notices published on 15 August 2025 regarding SalMar ASA's (the "Company") successful issuance of two senior unsecured green bonds (the "Bonds"):

NOK 1,000,000,000 senior unsecured green bonds (ISIN NO0013636480) with a fixed coupon rate of 5.15% per annum and maturity on 22 August 2033; and

NOK 1,000,000,000 senior unsecured green bonds (ISIN NO0013636498) with a floating coupon rate of 3mN+135bps per annum and maturity on 23 August 2032.

The Company has prepared a listing prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with the contemplated listing of the Bonds on Euronext Oslo Børs. The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway today, 15 October 2025.

The prospectus is available on the Company's website at https://www.salmar.no/en/investor/share-bond/financing/.

The Company is planning to submit a listing application to Euronext Oslo Børs today and expects the first day of listing to be on or about 17 October 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.