Biomerica, Inc.: Biomerica Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Reported Improved Gross Margin from Contribution from Higher-Margin Product Mix





Operating Expenses Continued to Decline Compared to the First Quarter of the Prior Fiscal Year, Reflecting the Company's Ongoing Focus on Cost Reduction and Operational Efficiency





Earnings per Share $0.00, Compared to a Net Loss of $0.08 per Share in the First Quarter of the Prior Fiscal Year.



IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), ("Biomerica" or the "Company") a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic and therapeutic products today reported financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2025.

Key Highlights:

inFoods® IBS receives Proprietary Laboratory Analysis ("PLA") Code



The American Medical Association CPT Editorial Panel has issued a PLA code for the Biomerica's inFoods® IBS test. This newly granted PLA code serves as a unique identifier for the test, allowing healthcare providers and Biomerica's laboratory partner to submit claims to Medicare and private insurers once reimbursement price is set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The PLA code represents a next step on the pathway to expand patient access to the inFoods® IBS product through a billable reimbursement code.



United Arab Emirates ("UAE") Ministry of Health and Prevention Approves Biomerica's Fortel® Ulcer Test for Home Use



The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved Biomerica's Fortel® Ulcer Test for home use, marking an important milestone in expanding access to accurate, easy-to-use diagnostic tools for one of the leading causes of gastric disease in the region. The Fortel® Ulcer Test is a rapid, 10-minute diagnostic test that detects antibodies to Helicobacter pylori ("H. pylori"), a bacterium responsible for peptic ulcers, dyspepsia, and a significant portion of gastric cancer cases. With this new regulatory approval, individuals across the UAE can now self-administer the test in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. A 2019 study found that H. pylori affects approximately 41% of the UAE population, with higher prevalence among certain age and ethnic groups. If left untreated, up to 20% of infected individuals may develop serious complications such as peptic ulcers, chronic digestive pain, or gastric malignancies. Notably, up to 80% of gastric cancer cases are linked to H. pylori infection, making it one of the most significant infectious cancer risk factors worldwide.



UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention Approves Biomerica's Fortel® Kidney Test for Home Use



The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved its Fortel® Kidney Test for home use. This important regulatory milestone expands access to accurate, easy-to-use diagnostic tools supporting early identification of kidney damage in high-risk populations. The Fortel® Kidney Test is a rapid, 10-minute easy to use diagnostic test that detects low levels of albumin in urine, a critical early marker of kidney disease. The test is particularly valuable for people living with diabetes and hypertension, two of the leading risk factors for chronic kidney disease. Early detection provides an opportunity for timely medical intervention that can slow or prevent progression to kidney failure, improving long-term health outcomes.



Biomerica Launches AI-Backed inFoods® IBS Trigger Food Navigator to Support Personalized IBS Therapy and Improve Patient Outcomes



The launch of its inFoods® IBS Trigger Food Navigator, a comprehensive AI-backed digital companion tool designed to improve patient dietary compliance and treatment success for individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome ("IBS"). The inFoods® IBS test identifies, on average, two to four specific foods that trigger a patient's IBS symptoms, leading to a simple, highly targeted and actionable dietary plan. The new AI-backed Trigger Food Navigator builds on this approach by making it even easier for patients to follow their personalized dietary plan through smart meal suggestions, ingredient substitutions, and simplified meal planning tools.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease primarily reflects reduced retail market activity, the timing of international orders impacted by global tariff tensions, and decreased demand under certain contract manufacturing agreements and was partially offset by rising inFoods® IBS product sales. Despite the lower sales, gross profit increased, driven by a more favorable product mix and greater contribution from higher-margin contract manufacturing services.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased to $1.5 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, highlighting Biomerica's continued emphasis on cost discipline and streamlining operations. The reduction was primarily achieved through targeted savings across research, administrative, and manufacturing support functions.

As a result, operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 improved to $1.1 million, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Other income for the quarter included a non-recurring tax credit, which contributed to a net profit of approximately $2,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Biomerica continues to prioritize operational efficiency, strengthen its balance sheet, and invest selectively in core diagnostic programs that support long-term profitability.

Selected Financial Results Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except percentages) Revenue $1.4 $1.8 Gross margin 31% 16% Operating expenses $1.5 $1.7 Operating loss ($1.1 ) ($1.4 ) Net Loss $0.0 ($1.3 )

About inFoods® IBS

inFoods® IBS is a diagnostic-guided therapy that identifies patient-specific food triggers responsible for symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Using a simple finger-stick blood sample, the test enables physicians to recommend targeted dietary changes tailored to the patient's immune response-offering a non-pharmaceutical, precision-based approach to symptom relief.

A multicenter, double-blinded sham-controlled trial on the inFoods® IBS test was published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology, a peer-reviewed GI journal. As the study demonstrated statistically significant outcomes:

59.6% of patients in the treatment group (who eliminated identified trigger foods) achieved the FDA's endpoint for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.1% in the control group.

Among IBS-C patients, 67.1% of patients in the treatment group vs. 35.8% in the control group.

Among IBS-M patients, 66% of patients in the treatment group vs. 29.5% in the control group.

These results highlight the potential effectiveness of a personal elimination diet based on using inFoods® IBS in IBS-M patients, a subgroup historically underserved by existing treatments. The study was conducted at leading U.S. institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



For more information about inFoods® IBS, visit www.inFoodsibs.com.

inFoods IBS is Laboratory Developed Test used within a single laboratory that is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments to perform high-complexity testing.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. The Company primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company's current and future cash position, balance sheet, cost savings, sales, revenues, overhead, expenses, cost of goods, operations, and earnings; the Company's need for raising additional capital; the Company's expected sales growth for the Company's inFoods IBS product, Hp Detect product and other existing products; and diversification of the Company's revenue streams. Such forward-looking information is based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC, and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

