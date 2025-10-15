LG Electronics USA: 'Transparent Conversations' Mental Health Podcast Series Launches on LG Channels Smart TV Service

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / "Transparent Conversations," the traveling podcast series that delves into the importance of mental health within the student-athlete community, will be available to stream on LG Channels, according to the podcast's sponsor LG Electronics USA. Broadening the reach of the popular mental wellness initiative, LG Channels is a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service exclusive to LG Smart TVs, a service that delivers cost-free live channels and on-demand content that caters to the preferences and interests of a wide range of audiences.

The 18-episode series, hosted by sports journalist Taylor Rooks, addresses the unique mental health challenges that student-athletes face due to the demanding nature of their dual roles in the classroom and on the field. Each episode tackles the delicate balance between academics, athletics, personal life and overall well-being, shedding light on the multifaceted pressures student-athletes may confront. The integration of Transparent Conversations into the LG Channels lineup comes on the heels of Student-Athlete Mental Health Week (Oct. 5-12) and World Mental Health Awareness Day on Oct. 10.

Just as its name promises, Transparent Conversations goes beyond the typical subject matter and covers issues that prominent athletes may historically steered clear of discussing, according to LG Electronics USA Corporate Marketing Director Jeannie Lee. The show covers compelling topics ranging from the intersection of identity and athletics, to juggling NIL (Name-Image-Likeness) opportunities, to overcoming setbacks and injuries, and speaks to the importance of mental health for all.

"Transparent Conversations on LG Channels ushers in an even deeper commitment to power today's and tomorrow's student athletes to reach their full potential," said Lee. "Together, alongside a laudable cast of partners, we are helping students build confidence and access support systems that focus on whole person care to drive improved health outcomes."

Grounded in a combination of clinical expertise and everyday experience, an engaging panel format provides listeners with real, actionable advice-delivered through candid conversations with mental health professionals and seasoned college and professional athletes.

Notable guests have included Jerry Stackhouse (Head Coach of Men's Basketball at Vanderbilt University and Former Two-Time NBA All-Star), Kenny Anderson (Head Coach of Men's Basketball at Fisk University Former NBA All-Star), Ryan Murphy (USA Olympic Swimmer 4x Olympic Gold Medalist), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State University Head Basketball Coach) and Victoria Garrick Brown (Hidden Opponent).

Lee explained that, as a long-standing official NCAA® Corporate Partner, LG strategically focuses its partnership to support student-athletes both on and off the field. This collaboration has taken shape in initiatives such as the Life's Good Coaches Award which is driven by the idea that every student athlete deserves a mentor, and NCAA coaches are perfectly positioned to fill that role.

Beyond elevating coaches as unsung heroes, LG has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. LG's support of NAMI enhances NAMI On Campus clubs at the host schools for NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four® events and supports the creation of the NAMI Mental Health College Guide for Educators, which provides critical information on how to practice self-care and prevent burnout.

"At NAMI, we want every student to feel seen, supported, and encouraged to talk about mental health," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "Expanding Transparent Conversations onto LG Channels helps reach even more student-athletes with the stories and guidance that build confidence and connect them to the support they need for lasting well-being. We appreciate LG's long-standing support and their dedication to lifting up mental health awareness and resources for young people across the country."

The latest edition of Transparent Conversations enriches the college sports offerings on LG Channels. The series will be curated in the LG Channels Sports Hub, along with a significant selection of sports content, including channels such as LG's exclusive, NCAA Championships Channel. With 50 NCAA Fall, Winter, and Spring championships transforming living rooms into front-row seats, fans can cheer on their favorite teams and student athletes from anywhere.

LG Originals like "The Rivalries," also on the NCAA Championships Channel, further cements LG's commitment to creating visibility for more student athletes across all divisions and compliments its ongoing partnership with the NCAA.

To learn more about the LG x NCAA partnership, visit lg.com/us/ncaa or to learn more about Transparent Conversations Powered By LG, visit www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.Tune in to Transparent Conversations on LG webOS Smart TVs using the LG Channels Home App via the guide button on your remote or the LG Channels icon on the launcher bar.

