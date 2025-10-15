London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Aide Health, a UK health tech start-up, has launched Mirror - the country's AI-powered "medical memory" designed entirely for patients - aiming to end the age-old problem of forgetting what the doctor said.





Mirror, an app created by Aide Health, discreetly listens during any healthcare consultation and produces a plain-English summary that patients can revisit at any time.

From GP surgeries and hospitals to pharmacies and opticians, it ensures medical advice isn't lost the moment patients leave the room.

The need is urgent: research shows up to 80% of medical advice is forgotten immediately, and nearly half of what's remembered about medicine is inaccurate. That confusion can lead to missed medication, unclear instructions, and poorer health outcomes - costing the NHS an estimated £1 billion a year.

"Imagine leaving any appointment with a clear, personalised summary that makes you feel more in control of your health," said Ian Wharton, Founder and CEO of Aide Health. "That's why we designed Mirror."

Mirror is built purely for the patient. Users can access their notes at any time, get explanations of medical topics, share appointment summaries with family members or caregivers, and ask Mirror questions about their consultation, receiving answers based solely on what was said, which helps boost understanding and treatment adherence.

Mirror was inspired by Wharton's experience supporting his father, who has early-stage Alzheimer's, during a hospital admission after a fall and broken hip.

"The volume and complexity of medical information given to him at the bedside, only days after trauma while in an unfamiliar environment, meant little, if anything, was remembered," he said.

"We were with him nearly the entire time, but my biggest fear was something crucial being missed in the moments he was alone. No patient or family member should experience that worry or sense of isolation with the technology we have available to us today."

Mirror's privacy features are central to its design; audio recordings are used only to create the written summary and are deleted immediately. Patients are reminded that AI can make mistakes and encouraged to confirm uncertainties with their healthcare professional.

Aide Health is a UK digital health company with a mission to make prescribed care as effective as possible. Its first product, Aide, uses conversational AI to help patients adhere to treatment, track their health, and build health literacy, while providing clinicians with real-time patient data to close care gaps.

