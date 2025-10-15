Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
The Light Park Returns to North Texas - Lighting Up Arlington, Frisco, and New Little Elm Location

Discounted preseason tickets on sale NOW!

LINK FOR B-Roll and HIGH RES PHOTOS

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Light Park, North Texas's most spectacular holiday drive-through experience, is back to light up the season across Arlington, Frisco, and its newest addition - Little Elm.

A one-of-a-kind celebration of lights, music, and motion, The Light Park transforms each venue into a mile-long wonderland of millions of synchronized LEDs. Guests can tune in on their car radios and drive through an unforgettable symphony of color and sound - complete with towering displays, glowing tunnels, and twinkling trees that dance to the beat.

Bringing the beat to life is DJ Polar Ice, The Light Park's signature soundmaster and holiday hype man. His exclusive mix of holiday classics and party vibes creates a soundtrack that keeps cars rocking, kids singing, and parents smiling all the way through. The DJ Polar Ice broadcast, available on-site and online, connects every Light Park guest to the rhythm of the season - making each visit a one-of-a-kind light and sound experience.

This year, The Light Park also continues its commitment to being one of the most affordable holiday outings in the Metroplex. Tickets are sold per vehicle, making it a value-packed night for families, couples, and friend groups alike. Guests can also purchase Season Passes for unlimited visits to all Texas locations, giving superfans the chance to see the lights as many times as they'd like throughout the holidays.

"This year's expansion to Little Elm means even more families can experience the magic close to home," said Matt Johnson, Co-creator of The Light Park. "It's become a North Texas tradition where families laugh, sing, and create memories from the comfort of their own cars."

The Light Park will be open nightly from November 7, 2025 through January 4, 2026 in:

Frisco
Riders Field
7300 Rough Riders Trail
Frisco, TX 75034

Arlington
Hurricane Harbor Arlington
1800 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Little Elm
Little Elm Park
701 W Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Guests are encouraged to buy early, as weekend dates traditionally sell out.

*Please note no vehicles over 30ft will be allowed in the park; this includes limousines, trailers, and buses.

Runs Daily November 7, 2025 through January 4, 2026
Most Sundays - Thursdays (11/9/25- 12/18/25) 5:30pm- 10:00pm
Most Fridays - Saturdays (11/7/25-1/3/2026: 5:30pm - 11:00pm

HOLIDAY HOURS

Nov 27, 28, 29, Dec. 19, 2025- Jan 3, 2026 5:30pm-11:00pm

Prices available at www.thelightpark.com

To Purchase Online: https://www.thelightpark.com/

About The Light Park

The Light Park offers nine parks in Texas: Round Rock, Spring, Katy, Houston Ballpark, San Antonio, Selma, Arlington, Little Elm and Frisco. Each Park features more than one million LED animated lights and boasts the world's largest synchronized LED light tunnel. Open from November 7, 2025, through January 4, 2026, shows start at 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (weekdays), and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (weekends and Christmas week); visitors can enjoy a safe and unique experience as they drive through the one-mile holiday light show curated to seasonal music.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb/The Vokol Group
972.955.9747
dana@thevokolgroup.com

To request Media Passes, click here

SOURCE: The Light Park



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-light-park-returns-to-north-texas-lighting-up-arlington-frisco-1086978

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
