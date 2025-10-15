Sapience Analytics and SLKone Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Workforce Intelligence and Digital Transformation Initiatives

MCKINNEY, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Sapience Analytics, the global leader in workforce intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with SLKone, a leading consulting firm that delivers data-driven transformation and operational excellence. Together, the companies will help enterprises unify workforce insight with execution strategy. A combination enabling smarter decisions around labor optimization, capacity planning, and AI adoption across the enterprise.

This collaboration combines Sapience's unmatched workforce intelligence capabilities - spanning productivity insights, AI telemetry, resource alignment, and operational ROI analytics - with SLKone's expertise in transformation strategy, automation enablement, and execution scaling.

"Companies today don't just need more technology. Their leaders require visibility into how work actually gets done before they can intelligently automate, optimize, or transform it," said Bradley Killinger, CEO of Sapience Analytics. "Our partnership with SLKone ensures enterprises aren't building transformation strategies on assumption - they'll build them on truth. With our platform, SapienceIQ, powering the insight layer and SLKone guiding execution, organizations finally have a way to act with precision, not guesswork."

SLKone will leverage the SapienceIQ Workforce Intelligence platform to help clients establish baseline performance metrics, assess operational readiness, and track transformation impact over time.

"Digital transformations for many clients deliver suboptimal outcomes not because of the technology but its adoption - how workforce interacts with the systems and their behaviors. As a result, there is an inherent opaqueness about people-process capacity which has a huge business cost impact," said Arun Shukla, Founding Partner and CEO at SLKone. "Sapience provides that clarity upfront. It empowers our clients to identify leakages to ROI, make informed decisions and deploy resources where it matters the most."

As part of the partnership, SLKone and Sapience will jointly develop:

AI and Automation Readiness Assessments powered by real workforce telemetry

Resource Optimization Playbooks rooted in actual time allocation and productivity data

Capacity & Cost Modeling Frameworks for validating operational ROI across transformation programs

The partnership further strengthens Sapience's growing influence in the workforce intelligence ecosystem and positions SLKone as a premier consulting and implementation partner for enterprises seeking measurable operational change.

About Sapience Analytics

Sapience provides enterprise leaders a continuous, objective view into how work gets done - across all workforce types, including full-time, contingent, onsite, remote, and hybrid teams. Our privacy-first platform, SapienceIQ, translates digital work signals into actionable insight - helping organizations align workforce resources more effectively, optimize labor costs, improve performance management at scale, and prepare for the AI economy. Trusted by global leaders in banking, insurance, financial services, technology, healthcare, energy, and more, SapienceIQ brings clarity to workforce strategy in today's most complex environments.

Explore more at sapienceanalytics.com

About SLKone

SLKone is a business and technology advisory firm helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation through operational intelligence, process modernization, and automation strategy. From data migration and product engineering to AI enablement and organizational redesign, SLKone combines execution discipline with measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at https://slkone.com/

SOURCE: Sapience Analytics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sapience-analytics-and-slkone-announce-strategic-partnership-to-1087113