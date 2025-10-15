Action Against Hunger: On World Food Day, New Poll Reveals 72% of Americans Back Spending at Least 1% of Federal Budget on International Aid, Helping To End Hunger

Support spans party lines while U.S. cuts to international aid reach new heights

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Published by Action Against Hunger.

As the world marks World Food Day tomorrow, a new national U.S. poll from Action Against Hunger, conducted by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, reveals that nearly three in four Americans (72%) believe the U.S. should spend at least 1% of the federal budget on international aid, helping to end hunger. This overwhelming support comes at a critical moment, as U.S. spending on international aid has fallen dramatically following the shuttering of USAID in 2025, further reducing the U.S. spending on this area.

The Action Against Hunger 2025 Hunger Perception Poll shows that American support for addressing global hunger extends across party lines, with 61% of Republicans, 70% of Independents, and 87% of Democrats agreeing that the U.S. should achieve this minimum 1% spending threshold.

"Americans understand that investing in solutions to global hunger is not just the right thing to do - it's essential for our collective future," said Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. "Even as official aid budgets shrink, the American people are sending a clear message that they want their government to do more, not less, to address one of the world's most solvable problems."

Key findings from the 2025 poll include:

Food security as national security: 59% of Americans view extreme hunger in poor countries as a risk to U.S. security, likely recognizing that hunger and instability are deeply linked globally.

Climate concerns drive food insecurity worries: Nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69%) worry that changing weather patterns could create global food shortages.

Call for better food systems: More than three in four Americans (77%) agree the U.S. government should do more to create a better global food system.

Support for climate adaptation: Three in five Americans (60%) believe richer countries like the U.S. should help low-income countries pay for the costs of adapting to climate change - a 9% increase from 55% in 2024.

A Generational Shift

The poll reveals particularly strong support among younger Americans for action on hunger-related issues, with 80% of Millennials (ages 29-44) and 74% of Gen Z (ages 18-28) backing the 1% spending threshold for international aid, compared to 66% of Boomers (ages 61-79). This generational divide may signal a long-term shift in how Americans prioritize global hunger and climate adaptation.

"Younger generations are leading the way in recognizing the interconnected nature of global challenges," added Dr. Owubah. "They understand that food security, climate change, and global stability are not isolated issues, but deeply intertwined."

The Reality on the Ground

Nearly one in 12 people around the world currently face hunger, a number rising due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, Ukraine, and beyond. Despite these growing needs, the world currently produces more than enough food for everyone. Over the past 45 years, there has been a 60% drop in the number of children dying from hunger's deadly effects, demonstrating that progress is possible with adequate resources and political will.

On this World Food Day, Action Against Hunger calls on U.S. policymakers to heed the voices of American voters and renew the nation's commitment to ending global hunger through sustained investment in international aid and climate adaptation.

The full report is available here.

About the survey

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Action Against Hunger from October 2-6, 2025, among 2,052 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

***

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is a global leader creating a future where every life is well nourished. We innovate to prevent malnutrition and respond to hunger hotspots, working in 59 countries and reaching more than 21 million people each year. With 8,990 staff members worldwide-95% hired locally-we ensure culturally relevant solutions and empower communities with long-term resilience. For 18 consecutive years, we've earned top ratings from charity evaluators-a distinction achieved by fewer than 1% of nonprofits. Together, we are promoting resilience and working to end hunger for everyone, for good.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

Meredith Whitefield

mwhitefield@actionagainsthunger.org

917-771-0519

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/on-world-food-day-new-poll-reveals-72-of-americans-back-spending-1087168