UST Names Global D3CODE 2025 Hackathon Winners and Honors Innovators Ahead of Annual D3 Technology Conference

Winning entries received cash prizes, recognition, conditional job offers from UST

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has announced the winners of D3CODE 2025, the fifth edition of its global hackathon. This edition of D3CODE, which drew participants from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Malaysia, was the largest to date, featuring over 6,600 teams and 25,000 individuals from more than 2,900 colleges and universities. The teams collaborated to submit 2,600 innovative ideas, with winners being named for each country and a global winner was selected from them.

"D3CODE is where tomorrow's creators turn frontier technologies into real-world outcomes. As data, GenAI, and future-ready technologies rapidly reshape industry and society, we're challenging students to go beyond prototypes and build solutions that deliver measurable impact, responsibly, safely, and at scale. We are excited to mentor these innovators, connect them with a global community, and witness the very best of their innovative projects," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.

The winners in each region are:

Regional Winner Team name Team Members Malaysia Databaes • Jun Quan Chin • Yong Jiang Woon India Pulimada • Ashwin Pavithran • Linto Jomon • Elston Savio • Aharon Mathews From College of Engineering, Trivandrum United Kingdom safeWalk AI • Chris Kakoulis • Nathaniel Fisher • Sviat latyk • Marios Vovides Mexico JACA team • Andres Martinez Almazan • Josue Tapia • Emilio Martinez • Diego Arechiga United States Neural Navigators • Nagur Shareef Shaik (Georgia State University) • Vandna Rajpal (Stevens Institute of Technology (SIT), New Jersey)

Winners from each region were invited to present before the competition's Grand Jury, who selected the Neural Navigators team from the United States as the global winner for their entry PRISM: Predictive & Reporting Insights with Science & Models. Neural Navigators will present its winning solution at UST's upcoming D3 Conference on October 16 in Thiruvananthapuram, India. The global winning team will receive USD 10,000 and regional winners will receive prize money as well. The winning team from the India hackathon will get INR 3,00,000; the first runner-up team will get INR 200,000; and the second runner-up team will get INR 1,00,000. The members of the top teams in India will receive an opportunity for job offers (T&C apply) to join UST India.

Celebrating its tenth year, D3 is a global gathering for UST associates that serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration as well as for cutting-edge ideas. This year D3 will feature a tech expo, customer showcases, programming challenges, and worldwide hackathons. Participants at D3 will have the opportunity to compete and collaborate with some of the industry's brightest minds, exchange ideas with technology leaders, and explore how to scale solutions, optimize operations, and drive sustainable business growth. With its focus on bold, boundary-pushing innovations that create meaningful social impact, D3 exemplifies UST's ideals and ambitions.

At this year's conference, Krishna Sudheendra,Chief Executive Officer, UST, will take the audience through the company's bold pursuit of a future where data, intelligence, and quantum frontiers converge to drive discovery, reinvention, and customer impact. His keynote address will explore how agentic AI, quantum computing, and intelligent data ecosystems are generating new opportunities and accelerating transformation across industries.

"Since 2016, D3 has been UST's premier global technology conference. This year attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest breakthroughs and innovations and gain valuable insights from a wide range of industry leaders. The much-anticipated event brings together UST talent from all over the world, fostering important connections and easing collaboration across our global workforce," said Manu Gopinath, President, UST.

In addition to Krishna Sudheendra, other speakers scheduled to appear at D3 this year include: Niranjan Ram, CTO; Greg Williams, Editor-in-Chief, WIRED; Burgess Cooper, Chief Executive Officer - Cybersecurity, Adani Enterprises Limited; Shivani Arni, Enterprise CISO, Mahindra Group; Tony Velleca, CEO, CyberProof, Dahnesh Dilkhush, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia; Abhinav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Fluid AI; and Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations -delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact - touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

