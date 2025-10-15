Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887957 | ISIN: US3666511072 | Ticker-Symbol: GGRA
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 17:09
207,90 Euro
-2,26 % -4,80
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,20207,0017:48
206,20207,0017:48
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 17:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viettel High Tech: Gartner Recognizes Viettel: Vietnam Joins the Ranks of 5G Technology Leaders

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel High Tech has been recognized by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions 2025. The acknowledgment marks a significant milestone for Vietnam, positioning the country on the global technology map and underlining Viettel's growing role in the development of next-generation telecommunications infrastructure. The announcement was made at Open RAN Connect 2025, an international event hosted by Viettel in Hanoi.

Gartner Recognizes Viettel: Vietnam Joins the Ranks of 5G Technology Leaders

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is an annual, globally respected report by leading technology research firm Gartner. It evaluates telecommunications infrastructure providers based on two main criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Viettel is the only Southeast Asian company to appear in this year's report, recognized as a Niche Player. The company's pioneering efforts in commercializing 5G Open RAN base stations built on ASIC chipsets have demonstrated large-scale deployment and real-world efficiency in Vietnam and across the region.

Viettel's 5G ecosystem has been developed entirely in-house, covering research, design, and manufacturing. Its network equipment is already serving tens of millions of subscribers on Viettel's core network, millions of optical and Wi-Fi devices, and thousands of transmission systems. The company's billing, voice, and service platforms support more than 190 million global subscribers.

"Viettel is the first telecom operator in the world to deploy 5G Open RAN with performance on par with leading global vendors," said Nguyen Vu Ha, Deputy General Director of Viettel Group. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality solutions to mobile network operators worldwide."

In 2025 alone, Viettel has deployed 2,500 5G stations across provinces including Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, and Dak Lak. Its 5G equipment, designed according to international open standards, has also expanded into international markets such as India, the UAE, and Turkey. Field results show that Viettel's 5G base stations achieve superior coverage, higher capacity, and up to 24% energy savings compared to similar equipment.

Looking ahead, Viettel continues to invest in advanced 5G technologies, 6G research, and network virtualization, while maintaining openness and interoperability through active participation in the O-RAN Alliance.

"After more than a decade of investment and innovation in telecom infrastructure, being recognized by Gartner is an important achievement for Viettel," said Nguyen Minh Quang, General Director of Viettel High Tech. "This recognition lays the foundation for Vietnam to advance in strategic technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, blockchain, and semiconductors, while strengthening Viettel's global technology ecosystem."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796969/Viettel_Achieves_Gartner_Recognition__Vietnam_Joins_the_Ranks_of_5G_Technology_Leaders.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gartner-recognizes-viettel-vietnam-joins-the-ranks-of-5g-technology-leaders-302585029.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.