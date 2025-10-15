New programs and refreshed BBA will extend Hult's challenge-based learning model beyond business and prepare students with increasingly relevant skills

Hult International Business School is expanding its undergraduate portfolio to bring Hult's challenge-based, applied learning model to new disciplines. The expansion includes new programs designed to prepare learners and future leaders with updated capabilities to thrive in a workplace where uniquely human, or soft, skills become increasingly important as AI's influence grows.

New degrees in 2026 will build on Hult's distinctive approach-interdisciplinary, globally connected, and focused on real-world application-to engage students in solving meaningful challenges across sectors and industries:

Bachelor's in Computer Science for Business (Boston campus). Bridges technology and leadership to emphasize how data and computing power can be applied to shape organizational strategy and drive innovation.

Bachelor's in Psychology, Economics, and Politics (London campus). Provides an interdisciplinary approach to understanding what drives people, economies, and governments for a deeper perspective on decision-making, influence, and global systems.

A third program, the Bachelor's in Entrepreneurship, is planned to launch on Hult's Dubai campus next year (with approval from the UAE Ministry of Education) and will provide a live incubator experience for students who want to earn their degree while also starting their business. The program will Include a cutting-edge Venture Studio with access to mentors, workspaces, and startup support.

Across all programs, including the refreshed Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Hult is deepening its commitment to experiential learning and to the development of essential human skills. Hult's updated BBA degree introduces dedicated Skills Workshops and coaching, internships for credit, and yearly company challenges designed to connect academic learning to real-world contexts, including direct work with companies grappling with integrating AI and LLMs into their existing business models. As well, there is an increased focus on how individuals can use uniquely human skills-like collaboration, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence-to thrive in a tech-focused marketplace.

"Our approach has always been about teaching students through the lens of practical business scenarios, with a focus on rigor, mastery of skills, and teamwork," said Matt Lilley, President at Hult International Business School. "Expanding our programs is a natural next step for Hult as the business world evolves and requires an updated set of capabilities from new graduates. With the rise of AI, the human skills that allow us to work in tandem with technology are more in demand. And in a global context, understanding what drives business and systems across borders is imperative. This is the type of updated learning these programs will deliver."

"By introducing our Computer Science for Business and Psychology, Economics Politics degrees, along with a future Entrepreneurship program and venture studio, Hult is addressing what both employers and society need most: graduates who can connect the dots, apply context to decision making, and turn insight into action," added Martin Boehm, Executive Vice President and Global Dean of Undergraduate Programs at Hult. "Interdisciplinary on paper isn't enough; our students solve problems with data and strategy, debate policy with data, and tackle live company challenges in a truly global cohort."

As with all Hult programs, students will learn alongside an internationally diverse cohort-working in teams with peers from over 140 nationalities to develop empathy, open-mindedness, and global problem-solving skills.

Hult is offering interviews with President Lilley and Dean Boehm to discuss details of the institution's undergraduate curriculum. Please contact Erin Brown at erin.brown@hult.edu to book a meeting.

About Hult International Business School

Hult International Business School is a global business school recognized for its challenge-based curriculum and innovative approach to business education. Hult focuses on developing core, human skills for students, and ensuring a truly international educational experience that's connected to the real world. Hult is recognized by top international accrediting bodies including the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Association of MBAs (AMBA), and The European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). The school and its programs have been named among the world's best by Financial Times, Fortune, Bloomberg, LinkedIn, CEO Magazine, The Princeton Review, and others. Learn more by visiting www.hult.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015678313/en/

Contacts:

Erin Brown

Global PR Director, Hult international Business School

erin.brown@hult.edu