Pizza Tomorrow Summit-One of The Nation's Fastest-Growing Trade Events-Returns To Orlando November 11-13

Record Buyer Attendance Expected, Representing Leading Pizzerias from Over 30 States East of the Rockies

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Pizza Tomorrow Summit returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, November 11-13, 2025, bringing together pizzeria owners, operators, and industry professionals for three jam-packed days of innovation, education, and culinary excitement. Produced by Restaurant Events, LLC, the Summit, named one of Trade Show Executive Magazine's Fastest 50 Growing Trade Shows two consecutive years, will once again be co-located with the Florida Restaurant Show, offering attendees double the access and opportunity with one registration.

"Florida has become one of the most dynamic regions for restaurant growth. According to CNBC, Florida is a Top 3 state for business and boasts the #1 economy in the nation," said Glenn Celentano, CEO of Restaurant Events, LLC. "We're drawing buyers from more than 30 states stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf and New England to Florida - virtually every state east of the Rockies- cementing Pizza Tomorrow Summit as the premier event for pizzeria owners in the eastern two-thirds of the country. They see the value in connecting, learning, and doing business in Orlando. Between the Pizza Tomorrow Summit and the Florida Restaurant Show, attendees gain unmatched access to ideas, products, and connections that can transform their operations."

One of the Summit's most anticipated attractions is the 4th Annual Galbani Professionale Pizza Cup & Acrobatic Trials (GPPC)-a high-energy competition that showcases some of America's most talented pizzaioli and dough athletes. The event combines culinary mastery with jaw-dropping acrobatics, offering attendees a front-row seat to the artistry and excitement of pizza-making at its finest.

Competitors will face off in divisions such as Pizza Classica, Pizza in Teglia, Pizza a Due, and Young Pizza Maker, alongside thrilling acrobatic events that highlight the creativity, skill, and community spirit of the craft. Winners will earn coveted trips to Italy to represent the U.S. Pizza Team on the international stage. Registration is open at www.uspizzateam.com/gppc25.

"We're thrilled to welcome the U.S. Pizza Team back to the Pizza Tomorrow Summit," added Celentano. "Each year, the passion, precision, and talent they bring perfectly capture the energy of this event-celebrating the craft, creativity, and community that make the pizza industry so special."

This year's event will feature live demonstrations and competitions by the U.S. Pizza Team, whose world-class pizzaiolos will showcase their talents in dough tossing, fastest pizza making, and creative culinary artistry. Attendees can watch these pizza pros in action, gain insights into advanced techniques, and be inspired by the passion and precision behind every perfect pie.

The 2025 Pizza Tomorrow Summit will feature 300+ exhibitors showcasing the latest products, equipment, ingredients, technology, and services designed to help pizzeria and restaurant operators thrive in today's competitive marketplace. With triple the number of exhibitors from previous years, attendees will explore a vast range of solutions from hundreds of vendors, a robust conference program designed to help businesses start or scale, and an array of entertaining and educational pizza competitions and demonstrations.

Pizzeria operators face constant challenges-from shifting consumer preferences to rising costs. Staying competitive means embracing innovation and keeping pace with new technologies and trends.

To help industry professionals meet these challenges, attendees will have access to 40+ hours of complimentary education, featuring sessions on:

Menu innovation and cost management

Staffing and retention strategies

Technology and online ordering solutions

Sustainability and ingredient sourcing

Growth and franchising opportunities

Event Details: Pizza Tomorrow Summit & Florida Restaurant Show

Dates: November 11-13, 2025

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Website: www.pizzatomorrow.com

Registration: Purchase a badge before October 25 for a $20 discount using code ORLANDO20

Registration for general admission includes exhibits, education sessions, and competitions. Specialty workshops require separate registration. Visit the Pizza Tomorrow Summit and Florida Restaurant Show websites for full program details, exhibitor listings, and sponsorship opportunities.

The Pizza Tomorrow Summit and Florida Restaurant Show are owned by Restaurant Events, LLC, which also produces the New York Restaurant Show and the California Restaurant Show. Together, these events deliver access to the hottest menu trends, state-of-the-art equipment, and the best in business education, serving restaurant and foodservice professionals across all segments of the industry.

Follow on social media: @pizzatomorrowsummit and @floridarestaurantshow (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram).

