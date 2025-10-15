Church of Ambrosia: Per Ankh House of Life Church in Detroit Invites Members and Friends Halloween Night To Celebrate First Year of Operation

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Per Ankh, the groundbreaking House of Life entheogenic church, is pleased to invite members and friends to a special Halloween night celebration, Oct. 31, honoring the church's first year of operation.

Baba Moudou Baqui, leader of the Detroit Psychedelic Society and founder of the nondenominational church in the heart of the city, said the celebration seeks also to salute the Detroit community, which has supported church formation and the spirituality inherent in the nation's growing psychedelic movement.

Per Ankh provides a research and lab for classes and workshops. It offers sacramental cannabis, psychedelic mushrooms, and other DMT compounds to members. And it makes safe space available for members to receive sacraments. "We haven't seen a lot of places that do that," said Moudou Baqui. "We really know this realm."

The first 100 members in costume attending the Halloween night festivities will receive a free eighth of psychedelic mushrooms! Adults who join the church within 30 days of "Ancestors Day" (Halloween) will receive free memberships.

Moudou Baqui is a longtime researcher of psychedelics and a steadfast advocate of exploring the true purpose of existence. Per Ankh Detroit Entheogenic Church shares its faith with the Oakland-based Zide Door Church in California, which has 130,000 members. With their shared beliefs, both Per Ankh and Zide Door exist under the auspices of the umbrella Church of Ambrosia,

The nondenominational Church of Ambrosia was founded by Pastor Dave Hodges and is known as the world's largest entheogenic church.

"This is about fostering a general enlightenment," Moudou Baqui said. "And in this, we are brothers of the faith - a faith that all humans have a right to directly access the divine experiences through use of the sacrament.

Moudou Baqui said Per Ankh is committed to providing safe access to psilocybin and other DMT compounds as a means of encouraging individuals in fundamental ways. That includes encouraging political education, supporting the right to vote, and opportunities to nurture spirituality.

"We have to motivate society from the inside out," he said. "This is about people reclaiming power over their own lives and recognizing their immense power to do so."

Among his teachers, Moudou Baqui credits Ahati Kilindi Iyi as a key figure in his knowledge of ethnobotany and the martial sciences. Moudou Baqui is an activist, Certified Level II Reiki healer, martial artist, urban gardener, shaman, behavioral specialist, and educator.

The Halloween Celebration will be held at Per Ankh House of Life, 15764 Woodrow Wilson St, Detroit, MI.

The event is set for 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

For more information, email the church at PerAnkhMedia@gmail.com,

Or visit the web at https://perankh1.org .

SOURCE: Church of Ambrosia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/per-ankh-house-of-life-church-in-detroit-invites-members-and-friends-1087028