Associated Environmental Systems: AES Announces Expansion and Relocation to New Facility

NORTH CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Associated Environmental Systems (AES), a leader in designing, manufacturing, and nationwide servicing of environmental test chambers and battery testing equipment, is excited to announce its upcoming move to a new, expanded headquarters in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts. In 2026, AES will relocate to its new, expanded facility just outside of Boston, which will significantly increase the company's manufacturing footprint to support its rapid growth and commitment to delivering advanced testing solutions to customers worldwide.

The new facility at 15 Wellman Avenue will nearly double AES's manufacturing space, adding dedicated production capacity. This move marks a pivotal moment for AES. It is a direct result of the company's sustained growth and the increasing demand for high-performance environmental solutions.

"The Town of Chelmsford welcomes Associated Environmental Systems (AES) to 15 Wellman Avenue ," said Chelmsford Town Manager Paul Cohen. "AES has been at the forefront of designing, manufacturing, and servicing high-quality environmental test chambers. Chelmsford offers the location, skilled workforce, and infrastructure to meet AES's needs. We look forward to the company becoming an integral part of our community."

The new space is engineered for future expansion and will feature:

Expanded production lines for faster turnaround times and improved efficiency.

Enhanced resources and training to support AES's growing nationwide service team.

A dedicated showroom area to showcase AES's full range of chambers.

Outside testing space dedicated to customers for product advancement

"The move to North Chelmsford represents a major milestone for AES," said Michael Shirley, CEO. "This new facility gives our team the space, tools, and infrastructure to accelerate innovation and increase manufacturing capacity, allowing us to deliver testing solutions faster than ever. Our test chambers are a critical first step in bringing new products to life, helping our customers save time and reduce costs in their development cycles so they can get their innovations to market faster. It's an exciting milestone that reflects both our growth as a company and our commitment to shaping the future of testing technology."

In addition to serving its global customer base, AES is excited to establish deeper roots in Chelmsford. The company will continue to offer a wide range of job opportunities-from entry-level roles to highly technical engineering and manufacturing positions-while contributing to the town's economy and community. AES will also continue expanding its nationwide service team to better support customers from its new headquarters, backed by AES's regional teams across the U.S., including California, Michigan, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, and New York.

About Associated Environmental Systems (AES)

Founded in 1959, AES designs, manufactures, and services environmental test chambers and battery testing solutions across the U.S. Backed by decades of expertise and a dedication to innovation, AES partners with customers in leading industries to ensure the reliability and performance of their products worldwide.

