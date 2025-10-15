M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holding (s) in Company

DJ Holding (s) in Company

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holding (s) in Company 15-Oct-2025 / 16:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BFYYL325 Issuer Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-Oct-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 15-Oct-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 19.939091 0.000000 19.939091 38830132 crossed or reached Position of previous 20.955987 0.000000 20.955987 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BFYYL325 38830132 19.939091 Sub Total 8.A 38830132 19.939091%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent company) 19.939091 19.939091% M&G Corporate Holdings Limited M&G Plc (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 16.080160 16.080160% G Plc) Prudential Portfolio M&G Plc Management Group Limited 16.080160 16.080160% (wholly owned subsidiary of M& G Corporate Holdings Limited) M&G Group Regulated Entity M&G Plc Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M& G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly M&G Plc owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) M&G Investment Management M&G Plc Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

15-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 405212 EQS News ID: 2213730 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213730&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)