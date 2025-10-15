Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.10.2025 17:51 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holding (s) in Company

DJ Holding (s) in Company 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Holding (s) in Company 
15-Oct-2025 / 16:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BFYYL325 
 
Issuer Name 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
M&G Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United Kingdom 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
14-Oct-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
15-Oct-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  19.939091       0.000000            19.939091   38830132 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      20.955987       0.000000            20.955987     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BFYYL325                    38830132                    19.939091 
 
Sub Total 8.A       38830132                     19.939091%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                   % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
person                    than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                     threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
 
 
M&G Plc    M&G Plc (Parent company)    19.939091                       19.939091% 
 
       M&G Corporate Holdings Limited 
M&G Plc    (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 16.080160                       16.080160% 
       G Plc) 
 
 
       Prudential Portfolio 
M&G Plc    Management Group Limited    16.080160                       16.080160% 
       (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 
     G Corporate Holdings Limited) 
 
       M&G Group Regulated Entity 
M&G Plc    Holding Company Limited                                  
       (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 
     G Plc) 
 
       M&G Group Limited (wholly 
M&G Plc    owned subsidiary of M&G Group                               
       Regulated Entity Holding 
     Company Limited) 
 
       M&G FA Limited (wholly owned 
M&G Plc    subsidiary of M&G Group                                  
       Limited) 
 
 
       M&G Investment Management 
M&G Plc    Limited (wholly owned                                   
       subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

15-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  405212 
EQS News ID:  2213730 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213730&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.