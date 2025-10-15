Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
15.10.2025 17:53 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACOMPTA.FR - Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025: Revenue +28.6% to EUR 4,064K, EBITDA at EUR 1,169K

IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025: Revenue +28.6% to €4,064K,

EBITDA at €1,169K

Lagord, October 15, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its annual financial results for the fiscal year 2024/2025 (ended June 30, 2025).

During the fiscal year, MACOMPTA.FR maintained strong growth of 28.6% and a solid level of profitability, with an operating margin of 23%.

The company continues to benefit from a broad and attractive product offering for entrepreneurs and their advisors, despite a competitive environment.

  • Revenue: €4,064K, up 28.6% compared with €3,161K in the previous fiscal year.
  • Operating profit: +€782K, corresponding to an operating margin of 19.2%, versus €744K last year.
  • Profit for the year amounted to €710K, equivalent to 17% of FY 2024/2025 revenue.
  • EBITDA: €1,169K, compared with €974K in 2023/2024.
  • Equity amounted to €2,582K, up €410K year-on-year, with no financial debt.
  • Cash positive at +€973K, an increase of €294K.
  • Proposed dividend: €325K.

Notes to the accounts: IFRS adjustments to French financial statements:

  • The cost of Production of new Softwares and features is capitalized. It does not appear in IFRS profit & loss account. It amounted to €383K in 2024/2025 and €296K in 2023/2024. The Softwares developed are depreciated over 5 years.
  • Employees pensions are introduced in IFRS balance sheet and profit & loss account. They amounted to €101K in 2024/2025 and €77K in 2023/2024 (excluded from the French financial statements).
BALANCE SHEET (K€)
ASSETS30/06/202530/06/2024

NON-CURRENT
Goodwill--
Other intangible assets886707
Property, plant and equipment1 6721 470
Right-of-use assets--
Investments accounted for using equity method--
Investment property--
Other long-term assets--
Other long-term financial assets2738
Deferred tax assets--
Non-current assets--

CURRENT
Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Inventories--
Prepayments and other short-term assets90101
Trade and other receivables410395
Derivative financial instruments--
Other short-term financial assets--
Cash and cash equivalents973679
Current assets311
TOTAL ASSETS4 0603 401

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES30/06/202530/06/2024

EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital1 5051 500
Share premium--
Other components of equity--
Retained earnings1 076672
Equity attributable to owners of the parent2 5822 172
Non controlling interest--
TOTAL EQUITY2 5822 172

LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT
Pension and other employee obligations101 77
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Deferred tax liabilities--
Other liabilities23
Non-current liabilities--

CURRENT
Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Provisions158158
Pension and other employee obligations--
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Trade and other payables511426
Current tax liabilities6547
Derivative financial instruments--
Contract and other liabilities--
Current liabilities642519
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 4791 230
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES4 0603 401

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (K€)


30/06/2025		30/06/2024
Revenue4 0643 162
Other income4736
Change in inventories--
Costs of material--
Employee benefits expense-2 307-1 601
Change in fair value of investment property--
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets-264-181
Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets--
Other expenses-759-673
Operating profit782744
Share of profit from equity accounted Investments--
Finance costs--
Finance income920
Other financials items--
Profit before tax792764
Tax expense-82-78
Profit for the year from continuing operations710686
Loss for the year from discontinued operations--
Profit for the year710686

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (K€)


30/06/2025		30/06/2024
Operating activities
Profit before tax782744
Non-cash adjustments264181
Contributions to defined benefit plans2415
Net changes in working capital230173
Settling of derivative financial instruments00
Net cash from operating activities1 3001 113
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment-634-1 751
Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets00
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired00
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold00
Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets00
Interest received920
Dividends received00
Taxes paid-82-78
Net cash used in investing activities-706-1 809
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings00
Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities00
Proceeds from issue of share capital00
Interest paid00
Dividends paid-300-250
Net cash from (used in) financing activities-300-250
Net change in cash and cash equivalents294-946
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year6791 625
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents00
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year973679
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group00
Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations973680

EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024/2025 amounted to €1,169K, compared with €974K in 2023/2024, representing an increase of 20%.


Next publication: second quarter revenue on January 15, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJiek8aXZGqZnZ5wZceabJRsbGqXyGGUm5fJnJeaYsnHbJ+SnG1qbJqbZnJlmm5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94591-financial-statements-24-25-va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.