MACOMPTA.FR - Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025: Revenue +28.6% to EUR 4,064K, EBITDA at EUR 1,169K

IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025: Revenue +28.6% to €4,064K,
EBITDA at €1,169K
Lagord, October 15, 2025
MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its annual financial results for the fiscal year 2024/2025 (ended June 30, 2025).
During the fiscal year, MACOMPTA.FR maintained strong growth of 28.6% and a solid level of profitability, with an operating margin of 23%.
The company continues to benefit from a broad and attractive product offering for entrepreneurs and their advisors, despite a competitive environment.
- Revenue: €4,064K, up 28.6% compared with €3,161K in the previous fiscal year.
- Operating profit: +€782K, corresponding to an operating margin of 19.2%, versus €744K last year.
- Profit for the year amounted to €710K, equivalent to 17% of FY 2024/2025 revenue.
- EBITDA: €1,169K, compared with €974K in 2023/2024.
- Equity amounted to €2,582K, up €410K year-on-year, with no financial debt.
- Cash positive at +€973K, an increase of €294K.
- Proposed dividend: €325K.
Notes to the accounts: IFRS adjustments to French financial statements:
- The cost of Production of new Softwares and features is capitalized. It does not appear in IFRS profit & loss account. It amounted to €383K in 2024/2025 and €296K in 2023/2024. The Softwares developed are depreciated over 5 years.
- Employees pensions are introduced in IFRS balance sheet and profit & loss account. They amounted to €101K in 2024/2025 and €77K in 2023/2024 (excluded from the French financial statements).
|BALANCE SHEET (K€)
|ASSETS
|30/06/2025
|30/06/2024
|
NON-CURRENT
|Goodwill
|-
|-
|Other intangible assets
|886
|707
|Property, plant and equipment
|1 672
|1 470
|Right-of-use assets
|-
|-
|Investments accounted for using equity method
|-
|-
|Investment property
|-
|-
|Other long-term assets
|-
|-
|Other long-term financial assets
|27
|38
|Deferred tax assets
|-
|-
|Non-current assets
|-
|-
|
CURRENT
|Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale
|-
|-
|Inventories
|-
|-
|Prepayments and other short-term assets
|90
|101
|Trade and other receivables
|410
|395
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|-
|Other short-term financial assets
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|973
|679
|Current assets
|3
|11
|TOTAL ASSETS
|4 060
|3 401
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|30/06/2025
|30/06/2024
|
EQUITY
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|Share capital
|1 505
|1 500
|Share premium
|-
|-
|Other components of equity
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|1 076
|672
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|2 582
|2 172
|Non controlling interest
|-
|-
|TOTAL EQUITY
|2 582
|2 172
|
LIABILITIES
|NON-CURRENT
|Pension and other employee obligations
|101
|77
|Borrowings
|-
|-
|Lease liabilities
|-
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|-
|Other liabilities
|2
|3
|Non-current liabilities
|-
|-
|
CURRENT
|Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale
|-
|-
|Provisions
|158
|158
|Pension and other employee obligations
|-
|-
|Borrowings
|-
|-
|Lease liabilities
|-
|-
|Trade and other payables
|511
|426
|Current tax liabilities
|65
|47
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|-
|Contract and other liabilities
|-
|-
|Current liabilities
|642
|519
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1 479
|1 230
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|4 060
|3 401
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (K€)
|
30/06/2025
|30/06/2024
|Revenue
|4 064
|3 162
|Other income
|47
|36
|Change in inventories
|-
|-
|Costs of material
|-
|-
|Employee benefits expense
|-2 307
|-1 601
|Change in fair value of investment property
|-
|-
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets
|-264
|-181
|Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets
|-
|-
|Other expenses
|-759
|-673
|Operating profit
|782
|744
|Share of profit from equity accounted Investments
|-
|-
|Finance costs
|-
|-
|Finance income
|9
|20
|Other financials items
|-
|-
|Profit before tax
|792
|764
|Tax expense
|-82
|-78
|Profit for the year from continuing operations
|710
|686
|Loss for the year from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Profit for the year
|710
|686
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (K€)
|
30/06/2025
|30/06/2024
|Operating activities
|Profit before tax
|782
|744
|Non-cash adjustments
|264
|181
|Contributions to defined benefit plans
|24
|15
|Net changes in working capital
|230
|173
|Settling of derivative financial instruments
|0
|0
|Net cash from operating activities
|1 300
|1 113
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|-634
|-1 751
|Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets
|0
|0
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|0
|0
|Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
|0
|0
|Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets
|0
|0
|Interest received
|9
|20
|Dividends received
|0
|0
|Taxes paid
|-82
|-78
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-706
|-1 809
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|0
|Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities
|0
|0
|Proceeds from issue of share capital
|0
|0
|Interest paid
|0
|0
|Dividends paid
|-300
|-250
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|-300
|-250
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|294
|-946
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|679
|1 625
|Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|0
|0
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|973
|679
|Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group
|0
|0
|Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations
|973
|680
EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024/2025 amounted to €1,169K, compared with €974K in 2023/2024, representing an increase of 20%.
Next publication: second quarter revenue on January 15, 2026.
About MACOMPTA.FR
Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.
With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.
The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.
In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.
More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en
Contact
MACOMPTA.FR
CEO
Sylvain HEURTIER
investisseurs@macompta.fr
