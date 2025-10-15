Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
15.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
Taiwan Launches 2025 "Taiwan Weeks" to Advance its Position as Asian Asset Management Center

TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan officially launched its inaugural "Taiwan Weeks" on Wednesday, marking a significant step in its determination to become a leading asset management center in Asia.

The two-week program was opened by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Peng Jin-lung and attracted participation from over 150 listed companies, more than 100 financial institutions, and nearly 80 representatives from global exchanges and institutional investors. The event is led by the FSC and co-organized by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Futures Exchange, and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

In a video address, Premier Cho Jung-tai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to promoting the "depth, breadth and inclusiveness" of its capital markets. He highlighted two strategic initiatives - the Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC) and the Asia Innovation Capital - as key drivers in positioning Taiwan as a regional financial hub.

FSC Chairman Peng Jin-lung highlighted Taiwan's strong market momentum, noting that onshore mutual fund assets under management have doubled to NT$10 trillion (US$310 billion) over the past two years, while spotlighting that foreign investors now hold 44% of total market capitalization. He also emphasized the government's commitment to developing Taiwan as an Asian Asset Management Center-a key policy direction for the financial markets.

"These figures reflect the robust growth of our markets and the confidence international investors have in Taiwan," Peng said. "We aim to build on this foundation to attract even more global capital."

"A robust financial market is essential for enabling industries in Taiwan to expand internationally, particularly amid an increasingly dynamic global economy," emphasized the Minister of the National Development Council Yeh Chun-hsien.

Taiwan Weeks officially commenced with an opening ceremony senior representatives from the Financial Supervisory Commission, National Development Council, Taiwan Stock Exchange, Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Futures Exchange, and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

Keynote speakers included BlackRock Vice Chairman Sir Robert Fairbairn, who shared insights on resilience trends in global markets; Judy Hsu, CEO for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered, who discussed cross-border wealth management strategies; and Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), who spoke about how capital markets have supported the company's transformation journey.

A closing panel titled "Capital Power, Shaping the Future" was moderated by Lien Hsien-ming, President of the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research. Panelists included Bobby Sheng, Founder, President & CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals; Frank Chen, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Taipei Branch; and Colley Hwang, Chairman of DIGITIMES Inc. and IC Broadcasting. The discussion centered on how capital markets can drive corporate innovation and sustainable growth.

Over the next two weeks, "Taiwan Weeks" will feature forums, roundtables, and an ETF Investment Expo, covering key themes such as AAMC, ESG and corporate governance, industrial innovation, inclusive finance, and wealth management. Officials noted that the initiative reflects Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its role as a strategic financial hub in Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796877/Taiwan_Weeks_officially_commenced_with_an_opening_ceremony_senior_representatives_from_the_Financial.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-launches-2025-taiwan-weeks-to-advance-its-position-as-asian-asset-management-center-302585102.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
