15.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
Glidewell Publishes Second Issue of Chairside Magazine Dedicated to In-Office Digital Dentistry

The latest edition serves as a resource for both digital dentistry experts and those just getting started.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Volume 20, Issue 3 of Chairside® magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. Through clinician-perspective articles, product spotlights, and real cases, the newest edition is focused on digital dentistry and offers insights for dentists at all stages of their digital journey.

"In this second special glidewell.io issue of Chairside magazine," said Robert Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell, "readers will discover the transformative nature of digital dentistry from actual users and get a better understanding of how it can grow their practice, increase patient acceptance rates, boost revenue, streamline workflows, and make practicing dentistry easier."

The magazine features an in-depth Q&A interview with Dr. Darshan Patel, which catalogs his experience with the glidewell.io system and how digital technology has made him a better dentist. In addition to the firsthand accounts from clinical experts, readers will also find practice management tips from professionals in the field - like Debra Engelhardt-Nash, who shares how clinicians and their staff can speak with patients to increase treatment acceptance.

A special section of the magazine is dedicated to helping clinicians simplify their decision-making process for chairside milling materials. Real glidewell.io users share why they chose the system, how they've incorporated it into their daily routines, and how they determine which milling material is best suited for a specific clinical need.

"The stories in this issue are proof that innovation in dentistry isn't slowing down - and neither are we," Brenneise added.

Chairside magazine continues to serve as a valuable resource for countless practices across the country that are eager to stay up to date on the latest developments in dentistry.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



