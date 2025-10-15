CivilOne Establishes Strategic Partnership With Baughman & Turner Inc.

CivilOne joins forces with the trusted team at Baughman & Turner to deliver enhanced civil engineering solutions rooted in integrity, expertise, and collaboration.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / CivilOne, a Las Vegas-based Civil Engineering firm, proudly announces the definitive purchase agreement of Baughman & Turner Inc., a well-established Las Vegas-based Civil Engineering firm that has produced quality deliverables to their clientele for over 55 years. This agreement marks a significant milestone for CivilOne as they expand their operations and solidify their position as a major force in the civil engineering and land surveying industry in Nevada, marking the first significant acquisition in the state. CivilOne was established to provide clients with high-quality, reliable, and results-driven solutions while enhancing the communities it serves.

"This strategic partnership with Dave Turner, Pam Pitcher, Jeff Miller, and the rest of the team at Baughman & Turner is a significant step forward for CivilOne as we expand our capabilities and services," said CEO James Bristow. "Baughman & Turner has built a legacy reputation as a trusted, local civil engineering firm, recognized for its expertise in community infrastructure design and development. We're excited to build upon that legacy, integrating their operations with ours, strengthening our market position and elevating the value we bring to our clients."

Key leadership will continue to serve in similar capacities at CivilOne, with David Turner becoming the Vice President of Business Operations and Jeff Miller becoming the Vice President of Surveying within the CivilOne organization. The addition of Baughman & Turner to CivilOne ensures seamless operations and continued high-quality client service. CivilOne remains focused on the "Right" approach - responsiveness, integrity, grit, honesty, and teamwork - core values the team leads and lives by.

"We believe this partnership positions CivilOne for long-term success and growth, but most importantly, our team, families, and clients can be confident that we are here to stay - as a community partner for a long time to come," said David Turner, President of Baughman & Turner. "We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition, and that we continue to exceed our clients' expectations through the exceptional service they've come to rely on. We're grateful for the support and excitement from our clients, vendors, and partners so far!"

With decades of combined individual experience in civil engineering and land surveying, the leadership team of CivilOne is well-equipped to serve a broad range of commercial, residential, government, and industrial clients. Together, the combined resources and expertise position CivilOne as a driving force in Nevada's civil engineering industry - poised for continued innovation, growth, and success.

About CivilOne

CivilOne was founded in 2025 by James Bristow, PE, PhD with a vision to unite Nevada's best and brightest civil engineers and surveyors under one brand. The firm views civil engineering and surveying as tools to strengthen community bonds among team members, clients, and the cities and towns they serve. CivilOne delivers comprehensive services across residential, commercial, infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. From subdivision planning, grading, drainage, and utility design to surveying services such as ALTA/NSPS surveys, parcel mapping, zoning entitlements, and construction staking, the firm blends technical precision with client-focused collaboration. For more information, please visit civil-one.com .

About Baughman & Turner, Inc.

Baughman & Turner founding fathers, Richard Baughman, Jay Haught, and Stephen Turner, bought the small engineering firm of Leavitt and Holler in 1969, and soon renamed it Baughman, Haught & Turner. The small company provided a variety of services including civil engineering, mining engineering, and surveying. Capitalizing on the amazing growth of the Las Vegas Valley and outlying areas, the 5-man office quickly became a thriving company. Later renamed Baughman & Turner, Inc., the firm participated in the phenomenal growth of the Las Vegas Valley, providing engineering and/or surveying services for local landmarks such Cashman Field, Golden Nugget, McCarran Airport, and the Tuscany Hotel and Casino.

