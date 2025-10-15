New Horizon Medical Solutions Announces A New Tri-Layer Product Offering Expanding Portfolio

New Horizon Medical Solutions unveils Xceed TL Matrix: A game-changing innovation in wound care

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) today announced the launch of Xceed TL Matrix, a tri-layer placental-derived allograft, a groundbreaking addition to its wound care portfolio. This versatile, safe and effective product is designed to enhance wound management, emphasizing five core areas: consistency, advanced material composition, strength, the incorporation of an extracellular matrix, and reliability.

Consistency

Xceed TL Matrix (Xceed TL) delivers reliable performance and uniformity in wound care, offering healthcare professionals a product they can trust, designed to provide optimal results. The tri-layer structure is meticulously engineered to maintain moisture balance, promoting a wound care environment that can help minimize the risk of complications.

Thick chorion layer

At the heart of Xceed TL is a dense chorion core, which serves as the foundation for its advanced moisture management capabilities. This thick chorion layer effectively retains moisture and acts as a barrier against external contaminants, creating an optimal environment that can support faster recovery times.

Strength

The added amnion layer enhances the tensile strength and handling properties of the Xceed TL product. This addition not only boosts the product's durability, making it resistant to tearing, but also improves its user-friendliness. Providers can confidently apply and adjust the dressing, ensuring it remains secure while providing essential protection for the wound.

Extracellular matrix

Xceed TL features a natural scaffold rich in extracellular matrix (ECM), which supports native structural components. This integration of ECM, an important component in natural tissue structure, elevates the product's performance in wound care.

Reliability

With a trusted, proven and tested design, Xceed TL stands out as a dependable solution for healthcare providers. Its robust construction and demonstrated performance are consistent with the high standards expected in clinical settings, fostering confidence in patient care.

"We are committed to advancing wound care solutions that empower healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes," said D. Christopher Keil, SVP, strategy and corporate development, New Horizon Medical Solutions. "The introduction of Xceed TL reflects our dedication to forward thinking in wound care, quality and excellence in medical solutions."

Xceed TL is available now through New Horizon. For more information or to schedule a call, please visit our website at www.nhmedical.com or contact New Horizon directly at sales@nhmedical.com or at 725-232-6167.

About New Horizon Medical Solutions?

New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS), a leader in advanced wound care technologies, develops and delivers biologically derived human placental allograft products designed to meet the highest standards of safety and performance. New Horizon's portfolio spans amniotic membranes, placental tissues, and skin grafts for chronic wounds, surgical reconstruction, burns, and orthopedic procedures. Through evidence-based design and precision manufacturing, NHMS delivers solutions that align with real-world clinical practices and improve patient outcomes. www.nhmedical.com

--?

Media contact?

Julian Rogers?

Director of Corporate Marketing?

julian.rogers@nhmedical.com

702-960-2913

SOURCE: New Horizon Medical Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-horizon-medical-solutions-announces-a-new-tri-layer-product-offer-1087014