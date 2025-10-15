Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Ticker: MLAZR), a Greek hotel company listed on the Euronext Access market in Paris, announces its 2025 half-year results as approved by the Board of Directors on October 08, 2025.

In the first half of 2025, The Azur Selection recorded a revenue growth of 11.6% at €2,411 K compared with €2,161 K in the same period of the previous year driven by both hotel services and rental income. EBITDA was positive at €372 K, down from the first half of 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to incremental costs and expenses related to the acquisition of The Azur Beach, which commenced operations in June 2025 and has not yet fully contributed to the Group's revenue generation during the reporting period. It is also important to note that the Group's hotel assets, which generate most of their revenue during the summer season, have not yet fully contributed to these interim results

Net results remain in negative territory at €673 K, down compared to the first half of 2024.

Equity was further reinforced through a share capital increase, enhancing the Group's financial position.

Operating cash flow before tax increased significantly to €1,078 K, reflecting the Group's strong ability to generate positive liquidity from its core activities. These inflows contributed to supporting the Group's operations and strengthening its financial position, in line with the Group's strategy of expanding its asset base.

The 2025 half-year financial report is available in the investor section of the company's website: https://www.azurselection.com/investor-relations

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development and management of hotels and entertainment establishments. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and the mnemonic code MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015169558/en/

Contacts:

The Azur Selection

Chief Executive Officer

George Arvanitakis



NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 96

theazurselection@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

theazurselection@newcap.eu