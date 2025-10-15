Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
WKN: A2QK1R | ISIN: KYG4987A1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 77V
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 16:43
0,785 Euro
-5,42 % -0,045
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
15.10.2025 17:05 Uhr
Jacobio Pharma Announces Strategic Partnership with Oceanpine Capital to Focus on Core Oncology Pipeline

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Jacobio"), has entered into a Capital Increase and Equity Transfer Agreement with Oceanpine Capital and an industry partner. Under the agreement, Oceanpine Capital will acquire 80% equity interest in Beijing Jacoray Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jacoray") for a total consideration of RMB 200 million (comprising RMB 125 million as the upfront payment and an additional RMB 75 million as a second instalment milestone payment). Upon completion, Beijing Jacobio, Oceanpine Capital, and the industry partner will hold 10%, 80%, and 10% of Jacoray, respectively.

Jacoray is the project company for Jacobio's early-stage cardiovascular research program. The transaction aligns with Jacobio's strategic focus on developing innovative oncology therapies-including KRAS and iADC -by optimizing capital allocation, enhancing operational efficiency, and adopting a risk-sharing model to retain long-term project value. Proceeds from the transaction will primarily support R&D, production, and commercialization of Jacobio's Pan-KRAS inhibitor and other oncology assets.

Mr. Dave Chenn, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Oceanpine Capital, said: "Jacobio demonstrates outstanding scientific strength and strategic focus in oncology innovation. Oceanpine Capital looks forward to partnering with Jacobio to advance the globalization of China's biotech innovation."

Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman of Jacobio, said, "This partnership with Oceanpine Capital strengthens our strategic focus on oncology innovation and reinforces our commitment to advancing next-generation cancer therapies."

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to providing breakthrough treatments for patients. With an induced allosteric drug discovery platform, the company's core projects focus on the KRAS pathway. The company envisions becoming a global leader in research and development, fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Jacobio's R&D centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai (China), and Boston (USA). Clinical trials are conducted at over 180 sites in China, more than 30 sites in the USA, and over 10 sites across several European countries.

For more information, please visit: http://www.jacobiopharma.com

About Oceanpine Capital

Oceanpine Capital, founded in 2018, is a professional investment management firm dedicated to long-term value investing. With a mission to drive technological innovation, and focus on cutting-edge sectors such as advanced technology, green technology and life sciences, with assets under management exceeding RMB25 billion.

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

© 2025 PR Newswire
