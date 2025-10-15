Anzeige
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
15.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 3rd Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,261,000 or $1.34 per share for the third quarter of 2025. Nine-month reported earnings are $7,116,000 or $2.92 per share, up from $5,780,000 or $2.37 per share in the prior year, representing a 23% increase in earnings. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share, up 2 cents over the prior quarter.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: "JBT has a long and consistent dividend history and we are happy to have the financial performance that allows us to again increase our dividend to shareholders."

Strong margin performance continues to be a key driver of profitability. Importantly, net interest income has improved and is up 10.4% over last year.

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


