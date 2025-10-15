Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 18:24 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company: HRH Crown Prince Announces "King Salman Gate" Project in Makkah

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, announces the launch of King Salman Gate, a transformative multi-use development in the Holy City of Makkah.

Spanning up to 12 million sqm Gross Floor Area adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram, the project marks a major milestone in the development of Makkah and its central area, establishing it as a global benchmark in modern city planning.

Masterplan of King Salman Gate by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company (for illustration purpose only)

King Salman Gate's urban development and infrastructure transformation will contribute to enhancing access to AlMasjid AlHaram, elevating service quality, and enriching every visitor's journey, in alignment with the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program.

Strategically located next to AlMasjid AlHaram, the integrated mixed-use destination will prioritize further elevating the levels of currently provided services, while offering residential, hospitality, commercial and cultural experiences, with capacity for around 900,000 indoor and outdoor praying spaces.

With its seamless connection to public transportation networks, King Salman Gate will ensure easy access and comfort, and will pay homage to Makkah's identity, blending its rich architectural heritage with world-class modern living to create a truly unique experience. It will also restore and develop approximately 19,000 sqm of heritage sites, preserving Makkah's cultural and historical legacy to enrich every visitor's journey. The project will contribute to Saudi Vision 2030's goals of economic transformation through generating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036.

King Salman Gate is being developed by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a PIF Company. The company aims to support PIF's strategy by advancing urban development around AlMasjid AlHaram to establish Makkah as a global benchmark for real estate development. The company is committed to sustainable resource management through innovative solutions that create a positive impact on residents, pilgrims and visitors while preserving Makkah's cultural fabric. RUA AlHaram AlMakki is committed to global best practices in real estate development and ensuring exceptional experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794872/RUA_AlHaram_AlMakki_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794873/RUA_AlHaram_AlMakki_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794874/RUA_AlHaram_AlMakki_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794875/RUA_AlHaram_AlMakki_4.jpg

King Salman Gate next to AlMasjid AlHaram in Makkah (for illustration purpose only)

King Salman Gate by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company (for illustration purpose only)

King Salman Gate by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company (for illustration purpose only)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hrh-crown-prince-announces-king-salman-gate-project-in-makkah-302585155.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.