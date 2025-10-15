Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
15.10.2025 18:26 Uhr
bolt insurance: bolt Launches AI for Agencies to Reduce Quoting Time and Improve Bind Rates

New AI agent delivers quotes up to three times faster, doubles call-to-bind conversion, and gives producers more time to focus on clients

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / bolt, the insurtech with the world's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced the launch of boltAI for Agencies, a conversational and workflow AI agent that helps property and casualty (P&C) agencies automate quoting, capture and qualify inbound leads in real time, and turn faster response into more bound business.

The new AI agent automates the manual work that slows agencies down, from answering inbound calls to completing data intake, and generating real-time bindable quotes. With those tasks handled, agents can focus on customers while interest is highest, improving responsiveness, increasing conversion, and strengthening client relationships.

"This technology lets agents return quotes in under 10 minutes instead of half an hour," said Nga Phan, Head of Product at bolt. "That speed helps agents engage customers in the moment and close more business. We're talking about giving agents two days back every week, about 40 percent of their time, to focus on clients and growing the business."

bolt's AI Quoting Assistant automatically retrieves accurate, bindable quotes from carriers by leveraging an agency's established procedures and approved processes. It eliminates repetitive portal work, reduces manual errors, and keeps agents in control by requiring review before binding. The result is a quoting process that's up to 67% faster and far more consistent, allowing agencies to respond sooner, bring in revenue faster, and deliver a better customer experience.

bolt AI for Agencies also provides:

  • AI Receptionist - Answers calls and chats, identifies customer intent, and routes callers to the right destination, ensuring customers never hit voicemail.

  • Inbound Lead Qualification - Captures details, gauges intent, and passes qualified leads to producers.

  • Outbound Sales and Renewals - Re-engages open quotes, automates renewals, and surfaces cross-sell opportunities

  • Quote Data Intake - Collects required information through natural conversation to reduce errors and rework.

  • Support and Servicing - Handles routine service requests so staff can focus on complex or revenue-generating work.

AI for Agencies is part of bolt's broader mission to make insurance distribution faster, smarter, and more connected. The solution integrates seamlessly with bolt's platform, giving agencies access to a comprehensive network of national carriers across personal, commercial, and surplus lines in one place.

AI for Agencies is available now to agency partners across the United States.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Pitek
Caliber Corporate Advisers for bolt
bolt@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: bolt



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bolt-launches-ai-for-agencies-to-reduce-quoting-time-and-improve-bin-1087128

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
